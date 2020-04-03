WrestleMania 36: Becky Lynch admits a break in WWE schedule ‘can do people good’

The year’s biggest professional wrestling event WWE WrestleMania 36 is just days away. However this time the ‘Showcase of Immortals’ is going to be a two-day affair. The coronavirus pandemic has propelled Vince McMahon to alter the plans for WrestleMania with the mega-event now being held without a live audience. Several big matches have been announced by WWE with the Undertaker, AJ Styles, Brock Lesnar, Edge, Randy Orton, Becky Lynch, Charlotte and Goldberg all in action.

There has been a lot of clamour surrounding the schedule that the WWE superstars have to follow. They are always on the road with live events taking place every week. It is widely known that the WWE schedule is extremely grueling with superstars. With the pandemic halting the live event and prompting the WWE to record events.

This has resulted in wrestlers getting a break from the taxing schedule and spending quality time with their families.

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is, however, itching to get back to the ring. But she does admit in a conversation with Hindustan Times that the wrestlers are not robots and some time off can do a whole lot of good for them.

“I am probably the wrong person to ask this as I love being on the road and my body feels great. But at the end of the day, we are not robots and a little bit of time off can do people good. It can do your mind and body good. I have that break from that now and I am itching to go back now. I think there’s a balance there and I think we are getting there a little bit more as the time goes on. We are such a huge multi-media company and there are live events taking place, so a lot of talents sometimes get a break in between. And a lot of that is happening now and this (coronavirus pandemic) is just a whole different thing now,” Becky said.

With Raw and SmackDown being shifted to the performance centre and that too without any audience, the interaction with fans and superstars has been missing. Becky said wrestling without fans is nothing new to her as she experienced it in the independent circuit. But she admits that fans cheering her name in arenas does give an ‘ego boost’.

“This is not completely new to me as I wrestled in the independent circuit and there you wrestle in arenas with next to nobody. And delivering promos is just talking. My storytelling and my message is not a problem at all. I do backstage promos all the time. This is no different as it’s just talking and communicating with people. And telling the fans why the match is important to me and why they should care about it. But there is an ego boost when people cheering your name.”

WrestleMania 36 will be aired in India on 5th April and 6th April at 3.30 am only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels.