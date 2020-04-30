Wrestler Babita Phogat Defends Arnab Goswami Against The Accusations of Fake Attack

Almost everyone knows about the incident which the editor in chief of Republic Bharat, Arnab Goswami described via posting a video. He asserted that he and his wife were attacked by goons, blaming a specific political party.

After his post got viral , the news got spread like fire .

Soon after that, wrestler Babita Phogat criticised the incident and gave her opinion about the attack , saying that violence won’t suppress the voice of the country and that they should retaliate.

Babita Phogat took to her Twitter to share her views about it. In her tweet, she mentioned that the country has now changed and that violent attacks won’t suppress the voice of the country. In her tweet, she said that instead of fearing such attacks, they should fight back and retaliate. Babita Phogat ended her tweet with the hashtag ‘I Stand With Arnab’. She tweeted, “देश बदल गया है कोई तो इनको समझाओ लाठी-डंडों से अब देश की आवाज नहीं दबेगी डरने की जरूरत नहीं है मुंहतोड़ जवाब दो #IStandWithArnab.”

Checkout her tweet below:

In the recent past ,Babita posted a communal thought of her’s , after which she was slammed by netizens . Babita’s Twitter account was also removed for a short time. It was revived after she took down the tweet.

On this note , have a look at Arnab Goswami’s post :

source