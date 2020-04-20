Wrestler Sakshi Malik switches to ‘desi pehelwani’ to continue training amid lockdown – Times of India

NEW DELHI: It’s 5 am, Sakshi Malik gets up, freshens up, and goes to the backyard of her house in Mokhra village in Rohtak. She opens a small gate of an old and unused Akhara. She has been levelling the akhara soil with a wooden log tied to a long rope for many days. A determined Sakshi did it all alone with the help of her coaches over the phone.

She can’t go out and doesn’t have a sparring partner due to the lockdown enforced to combat the deadly coronavirus pandemic. But the Rio Olympics medallist has ensured she will not leave a single stone unturned to remain focused and since she doesn’t have access to modern training equipment, has decided to go the ‘desi pehelwani’ way.

‘Abhi bilkul mai desi pehelwani kar rahi hun (These days I am doing desi style wrestling). There is an Akhara in the backyard of my house. I never used or opened it. These days, I go and open it and practice there. I do early morning and evening practice. The process is quite time consuming and requires a lot of hard work, but I am really enjoying it. It is very entertaining as well (laughs),” Sakshi told Timesofindia.com in an exclusive interview from Rohtak.

“You must have seen the wrestlers in rural areas, they would plough the area before stepping into it. I do the same these days. Apart from this, running, yoga and stretching are also on my roster of things to do ,” the Rio Olympics bronze medallist said.

After finishing her morning practice, Sakshi makes a video call to her doctors and physio to decide the workout schedule. She knows she is physically fit, but she wants to be mentally fit as well.

“My physio and doctor are also in touch with me. We are in touch via video calls. They tell me what exercises I have to do. They tell me that active competition will take time so what I should do to keep myself fit and focused,” she said.

“I train in the desi akhara only. No one was using it for long. I had to make it suitable for my practice. I ploughed it and made it perfect for my own practice. Mental fitness- this is the most important thing I am focussing at. I am physically strong because of the regular exercises and training. Being mentally fit is very important for me these days because I can’t go out and hit the mat. Whenever the lockdown is over, I want to be ready to hit the mat any point of time. I am also thankful to ASICS for motivating me. I can train alone and keep myself fit. I don’t have a sparring partner who I can practice with. I am not able to do certain exercises and techniques (wrestling), other than that I am able to cover all the aspects of my daily routine,” Sakshi said.

Sakshi also asked her fans and fellow Indian citizens to stay home and stay safe against the COVID-19 which has claimed many lives across the globe.

“As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir has said ‘stay at home and maintain social distancing’, I would request every Indian to please, please stay at home, take care of your parents and don’t go outside. There are a lot of activities you can do at home. You can exercise at home. Stay safe and stay strong – this is the message I want to convey to every Indian,” Sakshi signed off.

