Writer of Saif Ali Khan’s Dilli, Gaurav Solanki, opts out of show’s season 2

Writer Gaurav Solanki who reportedly had altercation with makers of Saif Ali Khan’s show, Dilli, has quit the second season of the show. The writer, celebrated for Article 15, confirmed distancing himself from the second season, though he claimed he took the decision because he is working on another project.

A Mid-Day report quoted Gaurav as saying,”I am developing something else and want to concentrate on my script. There was no fall out. If I wanted to concentrate on my film, I knew I’d have to leave, and decided to do so in the midst of writing season one itself.”

Gaurav did not reveal details of the new project but told the daily, that he is “developing the script, which is precious” for him.

The show, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was earlier titled Tandav and came in the limelight when reports of Gaurav’s fallout with the director began doing rounds. Gaurav had alleged that the makers did not call him or involve him on sets while shooting. “It’s ironic and unfortunate that after writing the script, I haven’t been part of the shooting. That’s new for me because I have usually been involved in the entire process. It’s like giving your baby to someone else, having them grow up in your absence and seeing them after they have grown up in a certain way,” Gaurav had said.

However, lead actor Saif had said the director’s decision on sets is the last word. Saif had said in an interview, “It’s not a writer’s place to be on set and direct [the show]. What a director decides to do with the source material is up to him; he can chuck it or burn it. He can respect it or disrespect it as he deems fit for the story he is trying to tell. Ali has made the most of (the material at hand).”

“Good writers like Gaurav are gems. Neither he nor I can tell a director what to do. He is the boss. If Ali decides to say, please walk into the room backwards, it’s your job to do it. Unless he feels that the material has been tampered with, this shouldn’t even be a conversation,” the actor added.

