WTF! This Sizzling Girl is the Great Granddaughter of Ramayan Maker ‘Ramanand Sagar’

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is all over social media as the show is being re telecast on Doordarshan during this lockdown period. But we’re not here to talk about the show or its director. This article is all about Ramanand Sagar’s 19-year-old great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra.

Sakshi is the daughter of producer Meenakshi Sagar. She is a singer by profession, and holds a degree in western vocals from the Trinity College, London. Her first music video was a cover of Nina Simone’s classic hit Feeling Good which gained a lot of appreciation. From the age of 17, she has been performing at gigs. People often call her as ‘India’s Kylie Jenner’.

But, she’s not in news because of her music, but because of her sizzling pics. She has become a social media sensation.

Have a look at some of her pictures:

Sakshi’s family is proud of her. Her grandfather Moti Sagar, in an interview said, “Sakshi is taking the Sagar legacy to another level. It is good to see her branded not as an actor, but as a social media celeb with her talent company.”

