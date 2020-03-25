WTF Wednesday: In these dark times of the coronavirus pandemic, the last thing we need is ‘misinformed’ tweets from megastars like Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth | Bollywood Life

After creating havoc in nations like China, Italy, Spain, US and Iran, the coronavirus pandemic has come to India. We already have reported close to 500 cases and 10 deaths in the country, and everyone is living in fear. The pathogen is highly contagious, causing grave problems to those with low immunity. Governments are trying their best to salvage the situation. In the middle of all this, we need some responsibility shown from huge public figures. This week, Twitter pulled down posts from Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s accounts. The former wrote that a 14-hour isolation period was good to beat the pandemic while Big B posted a tweet about how positive sound vibrations can beat the potency of coronavirus.

Also, vote for your favourite Fan-friendly star male here:

We do not know if Amitabh Bachchan was giving his own opinion or had shared a forward. This is what he tweeted: “An opinion given: 5 PM, 22nd Mar, ‘amavasya’, darkest day of month; virus, bacteria evil force at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations reduce/ destroy virus potency Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation.” People were quick to slam him, saying that is was plain superstition and it was very shocking of him to put out something like this on a public space like Twitter. Later, he deleted it.

Celebs have been sharing videos and posts about life in quarantine. Some of them might be looking a bit silly, but there is no denying that correct information is a must to fight this crisis. Lakhs around the world are affected by COVID-19 and it’s no joke. Italy, with a premium health care system, was brought to its knees by coronavirus. India sorely lacks in medical facilities and our population density is a lot higher than many other nations. If uncontrolled, India could head toward a disaster. So, if celebs are doubtful about any information, they should simply avoid sharing it because it could be dangerous. We are sure that Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan have the best interests of the junta at heart, but everyone needs to be a little more circumspect now.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more scoops and updates.