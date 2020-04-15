WTF Wednesday: Jai Bhanushali’s digs at Paras Chhabra for distributing food packets to the needy are cringe-worthy and unconvincing | Bollywood Life

Jay Bhanushali and Paras Chhabra’s war of words do not seem to end. For the uninitiated, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra recently distributed essential food packets to the poor and needy. The actors shared a video of the same social media. It seemed like a good and noble deed and many people appreciated their efforts. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t insecure about Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC

However, Jay Bhanushali, who had an argument with Paras in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, took a sly dig at him and Mahira by saying that distributing food packets to the needy has become a PR activity for ‘so-called actors’. Mahira Sharma replied to this in an interview with India F0rums. She said, “Our only motive was to motivate other people to help the ones in need. I have no words for people who are considering this as a publicity stunt. Paras and I need no publicity after coming out of Bigg Boss house.” Even Paras Chhabra gave it back to Jai. In an interview to Pinkvilla, he said, “It simply depicts one’s thinking. People are telling me that they haven’t named anyone, and well, I haven’t taken anyone’s name either.” This didn’t end there. Jai asked everyone to emulate Salman Khan for the help he’s providing daily wage workers. He tanted everyone who clicked pics with the people they helped. Jai wrote, “Excellent work by @BeingSalmanKhan &everyone should follow by donating food and clicking pictures with the food donating and not with the needy person receiving..identity of the person should be kept in secret so that no one should feel embarrassed to see themself on social media” Also Read – “I was not going through any infertility issue,” says Mahhi Vij as she clarifies rumorus about her late pregnancy

Now, we feel Jai is clearly making this personal. He might have differences with Paras, which is completely fine, but he’s mocking people who are trying to help. That’s not done. Who knows, what Paras and Mahira are doing, might inspire many others to help the needy in such a grim time. Jai really needs to introspect. Fighting and pulling other people down just for the heck of it, is the last thing we need now. Also Read – Good news! Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali to have a baby soon; share an emotional moment on Juzzbaat

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.