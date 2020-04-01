WTF Wednesday: The Devoleena Bhattacharjee – SidNaaz fiasco is a prime example of how fans can make life difficult for their idols | Bollywood Life

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill met in Bigg Boss 13 to create one of the most adored jodis of #SidNaaz. So, when their first music video Bhula Dunga came out, the excitement was at its peak. The video touched 30 million views in flat three days and everything was hunky dory. Over enthusiastic fans did not spare any efforts to promote the song in their own way. Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee was doing a live session with her fans where #SidNaaz fans asked about the chemistry between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Devoleena said that she liked the song but was not a fan of their chemistry per se. As she’s said before, she loves Rashami Desai’s chemistry with Sidharth Shukla a lot more. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s frank opinion did not go down well with the fans who spared no efforts to troll her. Not one to take things lying down, Devoleena shot back at the haters in her own saucy style. The actress even went to the extent of saying that Shehnaaz Gill was nothing without Sidharth Shukla, which was definitely not in good taste. This further infuriated fans of Sana who slammed her as a ‘jealous’ woman. The whole matter reached its crescendo when Devoleena Bhattacharjee complained to Maharashtra’s Cyber Cell about a rather vile and abusive audio clip where an alleged fan of #SidNaaz can be heard mouthing filth about her family, especially her mother. The clip is there on her Twitter handle. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: After the Devoleena Bhattacharjee – #SidNaaz fans online war, Shehnaaz Gill tells everyone to stay positive

Now, Devoleena has sort of demanded an explanation from Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill on whether they endorse this kind of behaviour from their fans. This whole controversy was absolutely unnecessary. With the song doing pretty well, there seemed to be no need from certain fans to take endorsements from celebs. And Devoleena just gave her opinion on one aspect of the song. Such vitriolic trolling by some stupid fans just took away some of the sheen. Many might argue that Devoleena should not have reacted, but what people need to understand is that such behaviour beats the very purpose of a good fandom. Hyping up your idols is great but creating situations that cast aspersions on the character of your faves, is downright dumb. Also Read – Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives a clean chit to Sidharth Shukla after he reacts on the whole controversy with #SidNaaz fans

We are sure that this is not the end of the matter. For the sake of Shehnaaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee we hope that things end amicably. None of them deserve this!

