Wurl Names Gina Ive as Sr. Director, US Advertising to Build out Advertising Strategy and Drive Product Expansion

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Wurl, the world leader in powering streaming TV, has named Gina Ive to the newly created role of Sr. Director, US Advertising. She is charged with building the US advertising business strategy and driving the expansion of the product line, increasing client development, and positioning Wurl’s data and inventory differentiators in the rapidly growing CTV and FAST marketplace. Ive reports to Wurl VP of Advertising Kris Johns.

Ive joins Wurl most recently from Magnite, where she headed West Coast brand development, overseeing CTV growth in various verticals including tech/telco, entertainment, and political. With extensive experience across complex data, attribution and measurement in the CTV space, she is looking forward to spearheading the growth of Wurl’s CTV advertising footprint in the US, and driving value for brands using Wurl’s proprietary machine learning solutions. Ive has more than ten years of digital media experience across platforms, specializing in advanced video with a diverse history working in DSP, SSP and DMP environments.

“As CTV continues its rapid growth, Wurl seeks to continually expand its advertising product line,” said Ive. “I’m looking forward to equipping and educating partners on the tools they need to thrive in this ever-changing media landscape.”

“Having worked extensively in the CTV space, Gina has a proven track record of growing revenue and meeting the evolving needs of customers and partners in this space,” said Johns. “As Wurl continues to innovate the CTV monetization model, Gina’s specialized experience will help leverage and expand on the company’s advertising strategy.”

About Wurl

Wurl is redefining TV through our mission of connecting all the world’s programming with all the world’s viewers. And in pursuit of this, Wurl has become the world leader in powering streaming TV. Our industry-leading platform helps renowned media companies such as A+E Networks, AMC Networks, BBC Studios, Bloomberg, CNN, Reuters, and Sony create streaming TV channels and deliver programming to the world’s biggest Streamers, including Amazon, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, LG, VIZIO and Rakuten. Today, Wurl interconnects over 1200 streaming channels and Streamers, reaching more than 300 million connected TVs in over 50 countries. The Wurl Network makes it effortless for Content Companies to build global distribution for branded FAST channels, live events, and on-demand programming, as well as manage and monetize their ad inventory. And Wurl Perform, the world’s first and only performance marketing service for Streamers, helps reduce churn, acquire new viewers and increase revenue. Wurl is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with offices in Santa Monica, New York and London.

For more information about Wurl, please visit wurl.com or follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Jennifer Cardenas

Wurl, Inc

Jennifer.Cardenas@wurl.com

(310) 853-1221

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wurl-names-gina-ive-as-sr-director-us-advertising-to-build-out-advertising-strategy-and-drive-product-expansion-301485363.html

SOURCE Wurl, Inc.

