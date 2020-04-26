WWE chairman Vince McMahon had received a very special request from The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin before their WrestleMania 17 match — watch video | Bollywood Life

The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 17 for the WWE title was, is and will forever remain one of the greatest matches in the company’s history on the grandest stage of them all. However, did you know that both wrestlers had a very special request for WWE chairman Vince McMahon prior to their match. The revelation comes from legendary ringside announcer and Hall of Famer Jim Ross, who disclosed how both Dwayne Johnson and Austin had specifically requested McMahon that Ross match after the latter’s battles with Bell’s palsy had badly deteriorated by then, leaving him unable to even elicit a proper smile. Also Read – Lockdown diaries: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock admits that he and wife are Lauren Hashian “are going through dumb” stuff and snapping at each other

Reminiscing how the gesture by the two WWE legends still gets him emotional, Jim Ross said on a segment of Inside the Ropes, "I thought at the time that would probably be my last show. My facial paralysis was not improving and the world of WWE is a very looks type business and the fact that this paralysis made me not smile is disconcerting to some. So I thought 'This is probably my last hurrah but luckily it wasn't. That's because The Rock and [Steve] Austin went to Vince McMahon and said 'We want JR to call our match, he's our guy.' I still get emotional talking about that. They respected my work I guess after all those years, they knew that I respected them. I was a fan and always will be a fan."

Watch the entire video below:

Well, it’s great that Jim Ross finally to call the match upon the requested of The Rock and Stone Cold as with all due respect to the superstars, without the former’s legendary commentary skills, the match may not achieved the cult status it has today.

