WWE: Edge opens up about last minute changes in his WrestleMania 36 match against Randy Orton, says it was ‘very very odd’ | Bollywood Life

If you saw Edge taking on Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36, you would know that both wrestlers gave all that they had. What you perhaps might not know is that there were a lot of last minute changes in the match. In an interview to After The Bell, Edge revealed that Randy Orton and him had some unique challenges. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: WWE’s Money In The Bank scheduled event cancelled due to Covid-19

He said, “The time that we filmed it didn’t coordinate with the ideas we had. So we find that out on the day, hours before. So we had to change everything. That’s truly what you saw, was a 40 minute audible. I’m proud of that. I’m proud that we, without uttering two words to each other, we’re able to do that.” Also Read – WWE Hall-of-famer Edge reveals how he has transformed into a beast nine years after initially biding adieu to wrestling

On being asked what it was like to watch the match sitting at home as it was not live, Edge said, “It was very odd. Very very odd. We built our whole year towards that night. And usually, you do it and it’s that performance and then you can get home following Raw or whatever it is and then you just sit and be with it and soak it and try to enjoy it. That wasn’t the case this time, it was very weird. It was just odd all the way around. There’s really no other way to describe it. It was an odd experience. Again, if I pre-recorded a promo for Raw and watching it as it aired was odd as well. It’s a strange scenario right now. I’d like to think we’re making dew and just trying to put a product so people still have something to try and forget about the wormholes that are out there, even if it’s just for two hours, three hours or whatever it is. I know it’s difficult right now but if we can do that then we’ve done our job.” Also Read – WWE: Here’s the latest health update on WWE Hall of Famer, Edge

WrestleMania 36 was held without an audience this year due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

