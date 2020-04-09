WWE Hall-of-famer Edge reveals how he has transformed into a beast nine years after initially biding adieu to wrestling | Bollywood Life

WWE hall-of-famer and former 11-time World Champion Edge made a shocking return to the ring earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, and put on a spectacle that transported fans back to the champ’s glory days. Though he didn’t end up winning the 30-man, over-the-top-rope event, Edge was to save his best for three months later at WrestleMania 36, when he went head-to-head with his friend-turned-foe (all part of kayfabe) Randy Orton, after the latter had double-crossed and brutally assaulted him on the subsequent episode of WWE Raw post Royal Rumble, followed by a vicious attack on Edge’s wife and co-Hall-of-famer, Beth Phoenix. Also Read – WWE: Here’s the latest health update on WWE Hall of Famer, Edge

Now, we don’t always see WWE superstar return to in-ring competition (barring a lighthearted duel) post retirement, and certainly not in such a physically demanding match after the doctors had warned you of paralysis in case of another injury. What’s more, at the age of 46, he’s looking better than he had before biding adieu to WWE. Opening up on how he managed it and that, too, after a debilitating injury scare; Edge let his fans in on his startling physical transformation in a recent Instagram post: Also Read – WWE Raw highlights: Randy Orton brutally attacks Edge, Brock Lesnar takes down Drew McIntyre with an F-5

“I’m reticent to post selfies. Always have been, always will be I think. Strange considering I wear tights in front of millions of people for a living. I’m sure a psychologist could have a field day, but I digress. The last time I posted one, I had A LOT of people reach out and say it helped them. I said if detailing the slump I’d been in could help one person, it was worth putting it out there. So here goes again. I’ve been asked since I came back to the WWE after 9 years how I did it. Well it started with choosing to change. That shift in mindset was absolutely essential. Then I reached out to one of my best buds @619iamlucha to ask how he whipped himself into such excellent shape at a similar age to me. He steered me directly toward @nutritionsolutions and it changed everything. Literally my whole mindset started to come together.

“Now before you start sounding off in the comments, this isn’t a paid ad. I make nothing from this company. I pay for my meals. But when I feel so strongly about a product, and I’m asked how I did it, I have no problem shouting that from the rooftops. You can’t out train a bad diet. For years I tried to do just that to no avail. So I went online, set up my meal plan, stuck to it religiously, and started to put in the work. The above picture is a day after I filmed WrestleMania. I feel I got into the best shape of my life for it. We dialed it in tight. I cannot stress enough this would not have happened without these meals. It was an investment in myself and an investment in time I gained that I could use to devote to the girls. Most importantly so I could be around in a healthy capacity to be dad and partner.

“To be able to come back after 9 years and compete in a 40 minute fight at WrestleMania 36 at age 46. So if you’re one of the many who asked what I’m doing? Hard work. Discipline. Nutrition Solutions. @1stphorm protein and supplements. Lots of alkaline water. Lots of planks. Lots of hanging leg raises. Lots of ab curl ups. Lots of cardio. Lastly, I can honestly say I will use these companies as long as they’re around. And I have a feeling, from the care and attention to detail I’ve experienced, that’s gonna be for a long time.”

Well, we’re just glad that a legend like Adam Copeland aka Edge is back to entertain us, regardless for however long or short it may be, and hope that he remains safe while doing so.

