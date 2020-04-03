WWE: John Cena believes the business doesn’t have defining figures | Bollywood Life

John Cena has been one of the top superstars of WWE. The 43-year-old has a lot of experience and has been a part of many memorable matches. He was a guest on on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast and said many interesting things about the WWE. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: WWE’s biggest pay-per-view Wrestlemania to take place without an audience

He said, "It needs what I'm not sure it can produce, and that's…just the state of where everything is now, which is weird because it kind of always corrects itself so we're in a day and age where it needs a frontman or woman."

He added, "It needs one, maybe two, definable characters to absolutely be the reason, and that's what will be able to define what the era is because it takes on those personality traits of its top star. Like I said it before I don't know if, all things considered, the crowd is so mixed, that if the company puts its faith behind an individual, the knee-jerk reaction of the audience, even if they liked the guy last week, is to say 'f–k you, you're not going to tell me who I like.'"

Cena also said that the audience is very fragmented right now and that makes it even more difficult.

“It’s difficult because it’s like a ‘Super Friends’, because the audience is so segmented, some people will embrace that underground dude. Some people will embrace the top person. Some people will embrace the midcard. Some people will embrace the cruiserweights, and then there’s the split between like, ‘I like SmackDown, I like RAW, I like NXT.’ It’s just really difficult to get one definable figure to stand at the front and be like, ‘okay let’s go.’ I mean, I don’t know, so I don’t know,” stated Cena.

But he also said that things aren’t that bad. “When I say ‘oh there’s no one person at the front’, that’s also not bad. I think the business is reaching farther than ever…I think we’re fine with a segmented group of performers – Roman, Seth, Braun, Sheamus, New Day, the SmackDown roster, the Raw roster, the NXT roster. You don’t have one person you go to see. If you go to an NXT show, you go to see eight or nine people. You go to a Raw, you go to see eight or nine people,” said Cena.

Cena will face Bray “The Fiend” Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, which will air Saturday and Sunday.

