WWE Money In The Bank 2020 results: Otis, Asuka climb the corporate ladder



WWE Money In The Bank 2020 results: Otis and Asuka emerged as the winners. (Source: wwe)

WWE Money In The Bank 2020 results: This year’s Money in the Bank ladder match was hilarious from start to finish, that was how to do a match in lockdown. MITB was the second major event WWE has held without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the company got a little creative with the titular matches.

The chaos hit a whole new level as this year’s competitors traversed the halls, offices, and boardrooms of WWE Headquarters to reach the briefcase located upon the roof of the multi-story building.

In the main event Instead of climbing a ladder inside a standard ring, the men and women of WWE fought inside WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, in an attempt to reach the roof and claim the briefcase. Otis and Asuka emerged as the winners.

The concept was different the way it was shot was awesome. Otis winning was a huge surprise but the way he won it was even better as AJ Styles, who had one hand on the briefcase lost it after Corbin spilled it over. The case flew out of his grip, landing into the arms of Otis.

I see the argument of “You can’t have a comedy character win a World Title.” Those are the same people who will complain about new stars not being pushed. I’m here to give Otis a shot. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IoT8IHSGcv — TWC – #BigDaddyCiampa (@TheWrestlingCov) May 11, 2020

Meanwhile, four titles were also put on the line tonight and all Champions successfully retained.

Bayley defeated Tamina via pinfall (with a little help from Sasha Banks) to retain the title. This wasn’t a great match as the champ hit an awkward crucifix pin for the victory.

Braun Strowman pulled the black sheep mask out from under the ring, to beat Bray Wyatt at his own game and retain the Universal Championship. The Firefly Fun House puppets also emerged outside the ring but it was enough to save their lord.

Drew McIntyre beat Seth Rollins in a thrilling encounter which began with the Messiah wearing McIntyre down with a series of leg submissions. However, the Scotsman was hardly the one to get bogged down and the finishing run came when McIntyre hit a Glasgow Kiss headbutt, followed by a Rollins superkick and then followed by a Claymore Kick for the pin.

The New Day also defeated Lucha House Party (via pinfall), Miz & Morrison, and The Forgotten Sons to retain the tag titles.

Here are all the results-

Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt (Universal Championship)

Bayley def. Tamina (SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins (WWE Championship)

The New Day def. Forgotten Sons vs. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Lucha House Party (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

