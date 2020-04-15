WWE releases Kurt Angle, multiple stars; furloughs announced



Former World Champion Kurt Angle was among the several stars who were released from the industry. (Source: WWE)

Trying to meet the economic constraints caused due to the coronavirus pandemic, WWE on Wednesday announced that it will furlough a significant portion of its workforce and released several superstars.

Former World Champion Kurt Angle was among the several stars who were released from the industry on Wednesday. Other included in the list are former tag team champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, former cruiserweight champion Lio Rush and former 24/7 champion Drake Maverick.

After first appearing on WWE TV in 1989, referee Mike Chioda has also been released by WWE.

Moments after the cuts were announced by the industry, Kurt Angle in a tweet thanked the industry and acknowledged the love he fetched from the fans.

“I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world,” he tweeted.

Drake Maverick posted this emotional video after being released-

Here is the updated lists of cuts made today by the WWE:

WRESTLERS:

* Primo

* Epico

* Rowan

* Sarah Logan

* Karl Anderson

* Luke Gallows

* EC3

* Drake Maverick

* Curt Hawkins

* Heath Slater

* Eric Young

* Lio Rush

PRODUCERS:

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle

* Billy Kidman

* Mike Rotunda

* Pat Buck

* Fit Finlay

* Shawn Daivari

* Scott Armstrong

* Sarah Stock

* Shane Helms

* Lance Storm

ANNOUNCERS:

* Aiden English

