WWE releases more than 18 wrestlers including Kurt Angle and Rusev amid Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has struck the wrestling world hard today. Even though WWE has been deemed as ‘essential service’ by Florida and will continue their live shows from their performance center, they have decided to trim their roster. WWE announced the release of several superstars from its rosters on Thursday. Cost-cutting has been on the mind of several top companies due to the economic slowdown experienced due to the pandemic and now it has jolted the professional wrestling industry.

‘BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors,’ WWE said on Twitter.

Here are some of the names mentioned on WWE-

Kurt Angle, Rusev (Miroslav Barnyashev), Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Zack Ryder (Matthew Cardona), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), Luke Gallows (Drew Hankinson), Heath Slater (Heath Miller), Eric Young (Jeremy Fritz), Rowan (Joseph Ruud), Sarah Logan (Sarah Rowe), No Way Jose (Levis Valenzuela), Mike Chioda, Mike Kanellis (Mike Bennett), Maria Kanellis, EC3 (Michael Hutter), Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt), Lio Rush (Lionel Green), Primo (Edwin Colon) and Epico (Orlando Colon Nieves).

Angle released a statement after being released:

“I wanted [to] say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.

“I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can.

“They’re the best fans in the world.”

Rusev also tweeted about his exit, ‘Thank you all, Rusev out!’

Meanwhile, Drake Maverick posted an emotional video where he talked about his exit from WWE.

It is likely that more cuts could be announced in the following weeks. It has been reported that more backstage producers have been cut.