WWE: Roman Reigns confirms his exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs Goldberg, says ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year’ | Bollywood Life

It's official. Roman Reigns won't be competing at WrestleMania 36. He was supposed to take on Goldberg. He took to his Instagram account to give the information.

He said in his video, "For all my fans, I'm sorry I didn't get to compete this year and put on a show and entertain, but sometimes things are more important and I had to make a choice for me and my family. But no matter what, you already know the deal, man. I'm ready to get back to work. And I'm just taking these times, this little bit of time we have, to build up the outside and come as close as possible to perfecting the inside."

It is believed that Roman was concerned about his health. He has a weak immunity due to his previous battle with leukemia and he doesn’t want to risk his health.

Roman’s battle with leukemia is well documented. He was first diagnosed with the disease when he was 22. This diagnosis is believed to be the reason why he had to quit football. In 2018, his cancer returned and he was forced to relinquish his Universal Championship in October that year and leave the company for his treatment. He returned in February 2019 and announced that his leukemia was once again in remission.

Coming back to WrestleMania, WWE had previously announced that the event will have no audience. “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania,” the WWE said in an official statement.

