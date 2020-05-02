WWE Superstar John Cena Couldn’t Control Himself From Paying Tribute to Veteran Actor ‘Rishi Kapoor’

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor (67) passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 30, 2020. On April 29, the actor was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he complained of uneasiness. After being diagnosed with cancer in 2018, he underwent treatment in New York for almost a year. In September 2019, he returned to India but was rarely seen in public since.

Neetu Kapoor, wife of Rishi Kapoor, took to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family. An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

Soon after the news of this demise broke out, social media was filled with condolences. Many Bollywood stars, politicians and others rushed to pay tribute to him on social media.

WWE champion-turned-Hollywood star John Cena also paid a tribute to him on social media. He posted a picture of a smiling Rishi Kapoor, but didn’t wrote anything in the caption. Have a look:

This is not the first time that John Cena has posted a picture of a Bollywood celebrity. During “Bigg Boss 13”, he posted a picture of Asim Riaz. Prior to that, he shared a special video message for Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s son and later dedicated a post for the actress.

Source