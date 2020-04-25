WWE superstar Nikki Bella reminisces the time she had shot a commercial with Aishwarya Rai — view throwback pic | Bollywood Life

There’s little doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a bonafide global superstar to the magnitude that even other renowned stars of international repute get awestruck in her presence. One such instance had occurred more than a decade ago when WWE superstar Nikki had travelled to Mumbai, India, to shoot an ad film with the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress. The Bella twins, as they’re popularly known in WWE circles and to fans worldwide, had met the former Miss World back in 2007, and it looks like both the meeting and memories of Mumbai are still as fresh as yesterday in their minds. Also Read – John Cena sad and shattered after split with fiancee Nikki Bella

Sharing ten wonderful throwback pictures on her Instagram, Nikki Bella took a trip down memory lane and captioned her post: “A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb.” She continued, “We fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light. We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army! I took so many photos! Think I need to put the rest on our YouTube channel along with the commercial! We did our own stunts in it! Was so cool.” Check out the pics below: Also Read – Just 20 days back, John Cena and Nikki Bella walked together as “Mr and Mrs” – view pic

WWE’s Bella twins can be seen posing on either side of Aishwarya Rai in the first picture while the remaining nine photos document the swell time they had in the city. The post already has over 200k likes and 1500 comments on Instagram. One fan wrote in the comments section: “Wow you were in India this makes me so much happy love you Niki,” while another shared: “You always most welcome in India lots of love.” Also Read – John Cena and fiancee Nikki Bella SPLIT just weeks before their marriage

The global lockdown is certainly throwing up plenty of these throwback pics and we for one certainly aren’t complaining.

