WWE: The Undertaker finally reveals why he challenged Brock Lesnar ten years ago at UFC 121 | Bollywood Life

The Undertaker is one legendary wrestler. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, he finally answered why he challenged Brock Lesnar at UFC 121 2010. During an interview with Ariel back then, Undertaker confronted Brock Lesnar as Lesnar walked by following a loss to Cain Velasquez. He asked him, 'You want to do it?' This became a huge thing back then and people wanted to know the story behind it.

Now, after 10 years, The Undertaker said, "I was there to pick a fight. I was sent there personally to pick a fight. I was unaware that (UFC president) Dana (White) had no clue what was gonna happen, which I felt horrible about after the fact. I thought there had been some kind of discussion between him and Vince (McMahon). At that time, Brock was so hot in the MMA world, so obviously, it's like, 'You know what? Why not try it.' There was no personal animosity really, but it was basically me saying, 'All right, you left our world, I'm gonna come into your world and I'm gonna call you out,' and that was it."

He added, "Obviously it was a huge media storm, and it's all your fault." Speaking about Brock, he added, "Obviously there was such a history there because of his run with WWE, and then his success with UFC — this is huge if we could make it happen. That's what it was all about."

When asked if Brock knew about it, he replied, “He knew I was going to be there, I don’t know how much he knew about what I was going to do. And it worked out because where I was at, he could’ve went another way, I got really lucky that he came by us. If you watched it back Michelle, my wife who was with me, kinda nudged me and [said] like, ‘here he comes’. Because I don’t even know that I would’ve done the interview if I hadn’t have been in the right spot.”

