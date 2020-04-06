WWE WrestleMania 2020 Day 2 results: Charlotte Flair wins NXT Championship, Edge overpowers Randy Orton  



Edge after winning the Last Man Standing match against Randy Orton. (Source: WWE)

After an explosive Part 1, another enthralling segment of WWE’s grandest event awaits for us. The second and final segment of WrestleMania 36 began with Charlotte Flair taking on Rhea Ripley, and the action intensified as the night progressed.

Here is what happened on Day 2 of WreslteMania 36

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley: The women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair took almost thirty minutes to overpower Rhea Ripley and become the new NXT Champion. The match began with Ripley gaining early momentum after hitting Flair with a Riptide, however, that was not enough to get a win.

Soon Flair pushed the momentum back in her favour and the champion had a tough time fighting Flair’s signature move Figure Eight multiple times. She also managed to lock Flair with a Cloverleaf submission but it was just not enough to earn her a victory.

However, Ripley’s endurance finally came to an end after Flair locked her with another Figure Eight forcing her to tap out.

Edge vs Randy Orton: The feud between Edge and Randy Orton finally came to an end with the Rated R superstar winning the Last Man Standing match. The action which started with Orton hitting Edge with a “RKO-out of nowhere” inside the ring, soon moved through the entire Performance Center.

Last match standing matches are mostly more brutal than what we saw today as the action revolved involved both the superstars engaging in punches and kicks. A substantial amount of action took place in the gym and office area, with both the superstars trying to hurt the other with various equipments.

The match was primarily dominated by Orton, who also tried to knock edge with a chair, just like the way he did in the episode after Royal Rumble. However, Edge this time saved himself from the attack and locked the Legend Killer in an arm-triangle choke. He then eventually hit Orton with the same chair and went on to win his first singles match win since his return.

Other results:

Aleister Black beats Bobby Lashley

Otis beats Dolph Ziggler

