WWE WrestleMania 36 2020: ‘Exceeds Expectations’



WrestleMania 36 2020 wrap: WrestleMania was conducted without fans for the first time.

With sports taking a backseat due to the rising threat of coronavirus, this weekend’s WrestleMania provided an escape from the harsh reality of the world we find ourselves in. An escape that was needed now more than ever.

The event, which was initially scheduled to be held at Tampa’s Buccaneers Stadium, was forced to shift at WWE’s training facility in Orlando behind closed doors.

It was a tricky deal as WrestleMania was conducted without fans for the first time ever but WWE certainly left no stone unturned to make the show a unique affair.

In an attempt to add more grandeur, WWE also decided to make it a two-day affair with former NFL player Rob Gronkowski hosting the show and he now also is the new 24×7 Champion.

With the event being pre-tapped the fans at homes also experienced cinematic effect being used in two matches and the response it gathered was overwhelming. For all of it, fans must thank WWE’s incredible production crew and performers for giving two days of pure entertainment.

So here are the key events that took place in WrestleMania 36:

Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch maintained her supremacy as she defeated Shyna Baszler to retain her Raw Women’s Championship. In the SmackDown roster, the fight to retain the title was comparatively tougher for Bayley. In a fatal 5-way match, Bayley successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina.

The fate of RoyalRumble winners

Both Royal Rumble winners Charlotte Flair and Drew McIntyre won their respective championship match at the pay-per-view event. Flair overpowered Rhea Ripley in a match that lasted for almost half-an-hour to become the new NXT Women’s Champion. Flair dominated the proceedings with her signature hold Figure 8, crushing Ripley’s endurance as she tapped out.

McIntyre, on the other hand, showed great physical endurance as he resisted three consecutive F5 by Brock Lesnar before winning the contest. When it seemed that it was all over for the this year’s RoyalRumble winner, he effected three crushing Claymore right on Lesnar’s face to become the new WWE Champion.

Braun Strowman – the new boss in town

Fans were left stunned when the Monster among Men Braun Strowman defeated Bill Goldberg in a couple of minutes to be crowned as the new WWE Universal Champion. Strowman not only resisted Goldberg’s spears but he dictated the contest once he found his mojo in the short battle.

Edge stands tall against Randy Orton

Edge once for all settled his feud against Randy Orton, as he won a hard-fought Last Man Standing match. The action which started with Orton hitting Edge with a “RKO-out of nowhere” inside the ring, soon moved through the entire Performance Center.

However, if we compare this with the other Last Man Standing matches, it was less butual with both the superstars primarily engaging in punches and kicks.

Jaw-dropping moments by John Morrison and Kevin Owens

WrestleMania 36 also witnessed two extreme moves that surprised everyone. The first-one was witnessed in the Ladder’s match for the SmackDown tag team championship. John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston, but in the manner the event was executed left all the fans in stupefaction. As as all the three superstars had their

hand on the title towards the closing segment of the contest. But after a triple headbutt, Morrison fell off the ladder but he came down with the title in his possession, thus making him the winner.

#WrestleMania has exceeded all expectations. Whatever your initial thoughts, I’m genuinely thankful for WWE and it’s crew and performers for producing an excellent two nights of entertainment. — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) April 6, 2020

Kevin Owens also gave the fans a thrilling moment when he jumped over the WrestleMania sign on top of the announcing table with Seth Rollins lying on it.

Cinematic effects that cast a new magic

The stage was not as grand as The Undertaker is more accustomed with, but his Boneyard Match against AJ Styles did leave the fans entertained at home.

The Deadman went on to win the contest after chokeslamming Styles from the top off a barn. However, it was the background music and the lights which added more flair into it.

The FireFly Fun House match between The Fiend and John Cena was another battle beyond everyone’s imagination. The Fiend eventually defeated Cena with Wyatt making the three count but the event brought a flashback of John Cena’s persona over the years, which included the Ruthless Aggression-era Cena, his Doctor of Thuganomics period. It also featured an nWo Cena, who threw punches at his opponent but it turned out to be a puppet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd