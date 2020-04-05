WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming, Results & Updates: In Part 2, John Cena faces “The Fiend”

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Updates Live Streaming: John Cena vs The Fiend

John Cena is set to return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The WWE Universe has witnessed Cena compete in a slew of classic WrestleMania matchups against some of the squared-circle’s most iconic Superstars, from The Undertaker to Triple H to Shawn Michaels to The Rock. But, just when it seemed as if the 16-time World Champion may have fought his final battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All, HE was there to pull him back in.