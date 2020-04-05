WWE WrestleMania 36 highlights: Braun Strowman DEFEATS Goldberg to win his first Universal title, Undertaker beats AJ Styles in a boneyard match | Bollywood Life

For the first time in the history of WWE, we saw the prestigious Wrestlemania getting divided into parts as the first half was shown on Saturday and the next one on Sunday. While many of the fans expressed their disappointment over this decision of the makers, we witnessed a great match, where Braun Strowman defeated the great Goldberg to win his first WWE Universal title. Also Read – WWE: Roman Reigns confirms his exit from WWE WrestleMania 36 Match vs Goldberg, says ‘I’m sorry I didn’t get to compete this year’

EXCLUSIVE: New Universal Champion @BraunStrowman says he’s proof that you can achieve anything if you put your mind to it. pic.twitter.com/vjwvckFrGg — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 5, 2020

Interestingly, Roman Reigns was supposed to fight with Goldberg for the WWE title but he withdrew from the match due to the coronavirus situation. ‘You already know what’s going on,’ he said in a lengthy post on Instagram. ‘That I pulled out of WrestleMania. It’s funny because for years, people are like, “Don’t show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.” ‘There’s a nice handful of dudes and haters that didn’t want me there. But the moment I make a choice for me and my family, I’m a coward, I’m a sissy, a lot of different things.

‘But you don’t know the whole story. All you know is what you think. “Oh his health.” But you don’t know what else is going on in my life. ‘You don’t know if I have newborns or if I have family at my household, older family. Like the old saying goes, flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth.’

Another match, which was the highlight of this mega event was boneyard match between the legendary Undertaker and AJ Styles. The former won the fight with his signature move Chokeslam.

