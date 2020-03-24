WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker vs AJ Styles to be a ‘Boneyard’ match

AJ Styles has been going after The Undertaker for the past few weeks in the build-up to their eventual clash at WWE WrestleMania 36. This comes after The Undertaker interfered in Styles’ match with Aleister Black at Elimination Chamber. Undertaker chokeslammed Styles before the ‘Phenomenal One’ was hit with a Black Mass by Aleister. This resulted in Styles’ taking it personally and went after Undertaker’s wife Michelle McCool.

A contract was signed last week where Undertaker destroyed Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows. However, on this week’s Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles did not miss another chance to take a dig at Undertaker.

Styles wants to claim Undertaker’s soul and even claimed that he wore maternity pants last week. This is what Undertaker looked like:-

Styles continued to land insults on Undertaker and took exception to Undertaker’s photos with his wife. It feels as if the only way WWE is thinking of building this massive match is by making it personal. The insults regarding his age and wrestling ability might resonate with the fans but there are constraints placed on the build-up due to the extreme circumstances.

However, this one promo would surely excite the fans for Undertaker’s next appearance where Styles said-

“I don’t want the Mark Calloway that is posting selfies on Twitter. I want The Undertaker of yesteryear. That’s who I want. And he is nowhere to be found.” Styles then changed their WrestleMania match to a “boneyard match.”

A Boneyard match?

Not sure what that means or what kind of stipulations will be there. But maybe things will be clearer in a few days.

WWE is taping the WrestleMania 36 on Wednesday and Thursday, which will take place inside the Performance Center. But how will a Boneyard match take place inside the empty Performance center? We’ll find out soon.