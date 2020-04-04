WWE WrestleMania 36: Warm up for WWE’s biggest event with these 10 best WrestleMania moments | Bollywood Life

While many sporting events throughout world have either been cancelled or postponed, WWE WrestleMania 36 is happening and is just a few hours away. However, there will be no fans attending the event due to COVID-19. It was supposed to take place in a big 65,000 seat stadium, the Raymond James Stadium in Florida, but was moved to a training centre in Orlando, Florida, instead. It will be a two-night event (Saturday and Sunday) for the first time ever and is being described by the WWE as “the only WrestleMania too big for just one night.” As you might be aware, in the past few weeks, its Raw and SmackDown events have been taking place in empty centres. Also Read – WWE: John Cena believes the business doesn’t have defining figures

Now, to make you WrestleMania ready, we have complied a list of 1o best WrestleMania moments. Hop on for a nostalgic and fun ride.

Shawn Michaels' swinging WrestleMania 12 entrance



HBK Shawn Michaels swinging from the roof of the arena on a rope into the ring before winning his first WWE Championship against Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12. It was a magical moment indeed. Shawn Micheals ended up winning the match.

Hulk Hogan slamming Andre the Giant at Wrestle Mania 3





Hulk Hogan did the unthinkable by slamming Andre the Giant in their WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 3. He also won the match.

Brock Lesnar beats Undertaker’s winning steak at WrestleMania 30



This is arguably the most shocking moment of not just WrestleMania but also WWE. Brock Lesnar ended his 21 match steak in a memorable and hard-fought match. At

Eddie Guerrero and Chris Bennoit’s hug at WrestleMania 20



Eddie Guerrero and Chris Bennoit hugged each other in the ring after both became World Champions for the first time at WrestleMania 20. Both were in happy tears.

Austin beating Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14



Mike Tyson, acting as the guest enforcer, double-crossing DX to help Stone Cold Steve Austin defeat HBK Shawn Michaels band win the WWE title and signal the birth of the Austin era at WrestleMania 14.

Daniel Bryan winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 30



Daniel Bryan defeated Triple H, Randy Orton, and Batista all in the same night to become the undisputed WWE Champion at WrestleMania 30.

Seth Rollins wins Universal Championship thanks to Money-in-the-Bank at WrestleMania 31



Seth Rollins making a shocking Money-in-the-Bank cash in midway through Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship match to win the title out of nowhere at WrestleMania 31.

Vince McMahon helping Stone Cold Steve Austin to beat The Rock at WrestleMania 17





Vince McMahon shockingly aligned with Stone Cold Steve Austin to help defeat The Rock for the WWE title at WrestleMania 17.

John Cena returns and helps The Rock at WrestleMania 32



John Cena returened and teamed up with The Rock to take on the Wyatt family as they were gaming up on The Great One at WrestleMania 32.

HBK Shawn Michaels bids adieu to the WWE at WrestleMania 26



After putting his career on the line and losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, Shawn Michaels’ ended his career. It was one of the greatest matches in the history of WWE.

