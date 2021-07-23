Xbox Elite Series 2 controller on sale — save $20 at GameStop

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE $20: The Xbox Elite Series 2 is definitely elite when it comes to gaming controllers, and as of July 21, it’s $20 off at GameStop for a limited time (discount applies in cart).

Everyone who plays games needs a controller, and those who play more than the average person need a truly great controller. One that’s comfortable, durable, and designed to last for extended gameplay sessions.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 is undoubtedly the best on the market for not only Xbox consoles, but also PC gaming — it’s $20 off at GameStop for a limited time, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading, do it now (discount will apply when you check out).

SEE ALSO: Nintendo’s Switch ‘OLED model’ probably isn’t the ‘Switch Pro’ you wanted



From the moment you get the Elite Series 2 in your hands, you can feel from its weight just how fancy and well-constructed it is. The controller allows for up to 30 different modes of customization, including adjustable tension thumbsticks, hair trigger locks, d-pad swapping, under-controller paddles, and more. It even comes with a USB-C-enabled carrying case for taking it on the go, and will net you about 40 hours of play on a full charge.

Tailor your controller to your personal playstyle — get an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller at GameStop and save $20 at checkout.

Credit: Xbox

Explore related content: