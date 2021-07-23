Xbox Elite Series 2 controller on sale — save $20 at GameStop
Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.
SAVE $20: The Xbox Elite Series 2 is definitely elite when it comes to gaming controllers, and as of July 21, it’s $20 off at GameStop for a limited time (discount applies in cart).
Everyone who plays games needs a controller, and those who play more than the average person need a truly great controller. One that’s comfortable, durable, and designed to last for extended gameplay sessions.
The Xbox Elite Series 2 is undoubtedly the best on the market for not only Xbox consoles, but also PC gaming — it’s $20 off at GameStop for a limited time, so if you’ve been thinking about upgrading, do it now (discount will apply when you check out).
Nintendo’s Switch ‘OLED model’ probably isn’t the ‘Switch Pro’ you wanted
From the moment you get the Elite Series 2 in your hands, you can feel from its weight just how fancy and well-constructed it is. The controller allows for up to 30 different modes of customization, including adjustable tension thumbsticks, hair trigger locks, d-pad swapping, under-controller paddles, and more. It even comes with a USB-C-enabled carrying case for taking it on the go, and will net you about 40 hours of play on a full charge.
Tailor your controller to your personal playstyle — get an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller at GameStop and save $20 at checkout.
Credit: Xbox