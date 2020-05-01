Xbox Series X First gameplay first look to be livestreamed on May 7: Here’s what you need to know

Xbox Series X gameplay first look scheduled for May 7.

Microsoft recently unveiled its latest gaming console, the Xbox Series X. While the hardware itself is quite impressive on paper, what gamers are looking forward to is the gameplay. The company has not yet shared any benchmarks or gameplay footage of the new hardware. Microsoft has now announced that they will be showcasing the first look at the actual gameplay footage from the Xbox Series X on May 7. The gameplay will be live streamed at 8 AM PT (8:30 PM IST), streamed live at 8AM PT (8:30PM IST).

The company has already unveiled that the gameplay will be from “global developer partners,” which means we should not expect any games from third-party developers to be live-streamed on May 7. As this is a live-stream session, anyone from around the globe can tune in. It will be streamed through an episode of Inside Xbox, which can be viewed on the official Xbox account on various platforms including Mixer, Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Xbox made the announcement via their official Twitter handle. While the tweet mentioned the date of the live-stream, it did not provide fans with enough information on which games will be showcased. However, Ubisoft has confirmed that it will premier the first-ever gameplay trailer of the Assassins Creed Valhalla.

You want to see games for the Xbox Series X? We want to show you games for the Xbox Series X. Check out First Look next-gen gameplay from our global developers partners within #InsideXbox on Thursday, May 7 at 8am PT. pic.twitter.com/xVdgIeRBJX — Xbox (@Xbox) April 30, 2020

While sharing the announcement on Twitter, Aaron Greenberg, General Manager for Xbox Games Marketing, tweeted, “So pumped to see our partners showing us a first look at Xbox Series X gameplay next week! Also, know the Xbox Game Studios teams are hard at work on some big summer plans. More details soon!”

Apart from the pricing, the company has revealed most of the details about the upcoming Xbox. The Series X is powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU paired with a custom AMD graphics chip. The new Xbox is said to offer a 4x boost in processing power compared to the Xbox One.

