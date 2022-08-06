Xeal Partners with Harrison Street to Deploy More Than 300 EV Charging Stations at Properties Across California, Massachusetts, Texas, & Virginia

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xeal, a leading provider of Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, and Harrison Street, one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets, today announced a partnership under which Xeal will install more than 300 EV charging stations at select Harrison Street senior housing, student housing, life science, and medical office properties located in California, Massachusetts, Texas, and Virginia.

Harrison Street selected Xeal’s vanguard all-in-one EV solution as part of its broader strategy to meet resident and tenant demand for top-tier amenities, including charging stations, and to provide them with the most seamless, reliable and intelligent charging technology.

“We are thrilled to assist Harrison Street as they strive to accelerate the deployment of EV chargers at their properties in order to support the explosive growth of electric vehicles. We believe that our EV charging technology and self-reliant communication architecture is the most accessible and dependable choice for their residents and visitors now and in the future,” said Alexander (Zander) Isaacson, Co-Founder and CEO at Xeal. “From our vantage point, Harrison Street is not only offering sufficient charging for today’s EV drivers, but they’re also demonstrating the leadership that if you build it, they will come. This is the type of leadership that will accelerate the trajectory to 100% clean energy.”

Xeal’s charging platform relies on its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledger technology for communication, eliminating the need for costly IT/network infrastructure and upgrades entirely, reducing capex and maximizing ROI. With Xeal’s holistic software, drivers gain on-demand charging access and owners can install up to 3x as many charging stations without electrical upgrades.

“As a first mover in alternative real asset investing, Harrison Street has long sought to develop and execute on environmental and social best practices that make a positive impact for our employees, tenants, and communities,” said Jill Brosig, Managing Director and Chief Impact Officer at Harrison Street. “One of these practices is to significantly reduce carbon emissions. Partnering with Xeal on the initial rollout of more than 300 technologically advanced, highly reliable EV charging stations will allow us to both support and measure avoided emissions from vehicles. As we move toward a net zero carbon economy these types of initiatives help propel our communities into the future.”

Xeal visually showcases some of its recent deployments with Harrison Street here .

ABOUT XEAL

Founded in 2019, Xeal is a technology-first electric vehicle (EV) charging company operating at the intersection of mobility, real estate, IoT, and energy. Xeal is building the next generation of EV charging solutions to take the market from 1% to 100% mass adoption. Its core technology, Apollo, is built on a distributed ledger and token technology that is molding the next wave of connected devices beyond EV charging. Xeal is backed by leading climate tech and proptech investors and has been adopted by the nation’s largest real estate companies to electrify thousands of parking spaces. The company is on a mission to “stop climate change without bothering people.” Since its inception, Xeal has moved at lightning speed working with world class real estate leaders including Lincoln Property Company, Greystar, Related, Toll Brothers, and Bozzuto to accelerate EV infrastructure in the built environment. Xeal plans to release Apollo for other applications in the future to evolve and expand the world of IoT. For more information, please visit www.xealenergy.com .

About Harrison St.

Harrison Street is one of the leading investment management firms exclusively focused on alternative real assets. Since inception in 2005, the firm has created a series of differentiated investment solutions focused on demographic-driven, needs-based assets. The firm has invested across senior housing, student housing, healthcare delivery, life sciences and storage real estate as well as social and utility infrastructure. Headquartered in Chicago with offices in London, Toronto, San Francisco and Washington D.C., the firm has more than 220-employees and approximately $50 billion in assets under management. Clients of the firm include a global institutional investor base domiciled in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Latin America. Harrison Street was awarded Best Places to Work by Pensions & Investments for seven consecutive years (2014-2020) and was recognized by PERE as the 2021 Alternatives Investor of the Year, North America and 2020 Global Alternatives Investor of the Year. For more information, please visit www.harrisonst.com .

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xeal-partners-with-harrison-street-to-deploy-more-than-300-ev-charging-stations-at-properties-across-california-massachusetts-texas–virginia-301599336.html

SOURCE Xeal