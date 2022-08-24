Xeal Partners with Stoneweg US on EV charging rollout

More than 200 chargers planned at 10 properties in 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xeal, a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and smarter technology for the multifamily industry, today announced a partnership with Stoneweg U.S., LLC (Stoneweg US), a real estate investment firm specializing in multifamily acquisitions and developments, to install more than 100 charging stations at 10 of Stoneweg US’ properties. The deal will add 40 chargers at two properties in Florida, more than 40 at four properties in Kentucky and over 19 at one property in North Carolina .

Stoneweg US believes Xeal’s vanguard all-in-one solution aligns with Stoneweg US’ Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and commitment to enhancing the resident experience at the properties it owns. The partnership with Xeal will enable Stoneweg US to meet its goals while future-proofing its properties to meet current and upcoming charging demands, ensuring that residents and visitors have access to the most intelligent charging technology available.

“It was important for us to implement a system that would provide consistent reliability and 100% uptime to guarantee the high-quality EV charging experience management wants for its residents,” said Thomas Stanchak, Director of Sustainability for Stoneweg US. “We were extremely impressed with Xeal’s flawless, innovative, and resilient infrastructure and approach. Stoneweg US is confident that this partnership will allow us to continue to drive our sustainability initiatives and goals forward, while delivering the exceptional value we’ve pledged to our stakeholders.”

Xeal’s charging platform relies on its patent-pending Apollo protocol, which uses encrypted tokens and distributed ledger technology for connectivity, eliminating the need for an active internet connection to a central server. The self-reliant Apollo protocol also eliminates the need for costly IT/network infrastructure and upgrades entirely, reducing capex and maximizing ROI.

The simple, user-friendly platform ensures residents can operate the charging stations through token-based connectivity via distributed smartphones, rather than rely on notoriously unreliable WiFi or cellular connection to a single point of failure. Xeal’s holistic power optimization technology also empowers owner/operators the ability to install up to 3x as many charging stations without electrical upgrades.

“Stoneweg US understands the role it plays in supporting the environment and the explosive growth of electric vehicles and that Xeal’s EV charging technology and self-reliant communication architecture is the most dependable and environmentally-conscious investment for their residents and visitors now and into the future,” said Regan Hartley, Vice President of Sales at Xeal. “Our partnership will enable Stoneweg US to offer sufficient charging for today’s EV drivers and demonstrate exceptional leadership for the multifamily industry.”

About Xeal

Xeal is a hyper-growth, venture-backed technology startup headquartered in New York City. Xeal offers multifamily and commercial real estate owners and operators the ability to seamlessly install smart EV charging in their communities with little to no infrastructure upgrades. Clients manage these smart EV charging stations remotely through Xeal’s dashboard, providing real-time data on charging sessions, energy management, utilization, and revenue share. Xeal’s driver app employs a token-based technology for EV drivers to gain reliable access to charging stations without relying on cellular or garage IT infrastructure. Through Apollo, a groundbreaking decentralized communication protocol, building owners can remotely control and monitor smart charging stations through a bi-directional management channel between user smartphones and EV chargers to establish a more secure, reliable, and cost-effective way to stay connected. Xeal delivers an entirely self-sufficient smart charging experience for drivers, enabling 100% uptime, 50x faster processing speed, and a frictionless user experience. Experience Xeal’s recent deployments here or visit www.xealenergy.com for more information.

About Stoneweg US

Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, FL, with a portfolio valuation of approximately $2 Billion comprised of ~15,000 units. Dedicated to redefining multifamily housing, Stoneweg US acquires and develops communities through sustainable housing solutions and proven value-add strategies to drive healthy returns and enhance the resident experience. For more information on Stoneweg US, please visit: www.stoneweg.us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xeal-partners-with-stoneweg-us-on-ev-charging-rollout-301611275.html

SOURCE Xeal