Xebec Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, May 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ – – Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSX: XBC) (“Xebec” or the “Corporation“), a global provider of clean energy solutions, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announced the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders which was held on virtually on Thursday May 12, 2022.

All seven (7) nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 31, 2022 (the “Circular“), were elected as directors of Xebec at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Each of the directors was elected by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Name of Nominee For Withhold Votes Percentage Votes Percentage William Beckett 46,411,933 74.19% 16,144,974 25.81% Peter Bowie 45,546,639 72.81% 17,010,268 27.19% Sara Elford 52,170,335 83.40% 10,386,572 16.60% Brian Levitt 54,375,217 86.92% 8,181,690 13.08% Guy Saint-Jacques 47,532,315 75.98% 15,024,592 24.02% Francis Séguin 54,126,955 86.52% 8,429,952 13.48% Dimitrios (Jim) Vounassis 54,776,249 87.56% 7,780,658 12.44%

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was reappointed as the Corporation’s independent auditor for the ensuing year at the meeting and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

For Withhold Votes Percentage Votes Percentage 49,528,897 76.92% 14,860,014 23.08%

On the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation, a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxies at the meeting were in favor of the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular, as follows:

For Against Votes Percentage Votes Percentage 46,496,782 74.33% 16,060,125 25.67%

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be filed with the regulatory authorities shortly.

