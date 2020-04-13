XFL Files for Bankruptcy After a Brief Revival Season

Alpha Entertainment, the company that owns the XFL, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, three days after the league suspended operations and laid off its staff.

“The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of people who love football,” the league said in a statement. “Unfortunately, as a new enterprise, we were not insulated from the harsh economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 crisis.”

The XFL returned in February, 19 years after its first and only other season. The revived version, originally slated for 10 games, lasted only five weeks before the season was shut down last month because of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, league leaders vowed that it would return in 2021. Now that seems unlikely.

In its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, Alpha Entertainment said that it had liabilities of between $10 million and $50 million, and that it had 1,000 to 5,000 creditors. It also listed assets of between $10 million and $50 million.