Xiaomi announces global launch of Xiaomi 13T Series

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Xiaomi today revealed its latest Xiaomi 13T Series smartphones, designed and engineered for customers worldwide who are ready to unleash their visual artistry. By incorporating professional optical lenses from Leica, Xiaomi 13T Series delivers Authentic Leica Imagery that captures the essence of iconic Leica experience. Equipped with advanced performance optimization architecture and lasting battery life, and a crystal-clear display, Xiaomi 13T Series ensures outstanding smartphone experiences whether shooting photos, watching videos or in daily usage.

Xiaomi 13T Series is ready to sale from September 30 and is now available for pre order from today to September 29 through official website mi.com, Xiaomi stores and authorized retailers.

Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T come in three colors: Meadow Green, Black and Alpine Blue.

Xiaomi 13T Pro with 12GB+512GB is priced at HK$4,599, and Xiaomi 13T with 12GB+256GB is priced at HK$3,299.

Craft your masterpiece with Pro-level Leica photographic capabilities

Responding to the new generation of smartphone users’ passion for creativity, Xiaomi 13T Series brings forth photography at a professional caliber. Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer a triple camera setup featuring Summicron lenses co-engineered with Leica, including a 50MP wide angle camera with 24mm equivalent focal length and a 7P aspherical lens designed to capture more light supporting high dynamic range shooting, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 50mm equivalent focal length. A 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 15mm equivalent focal length is ideal for taking panoramic shots and capturing stunning landscapes. Powered by 100% DCI-P3, both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T cameras have wider color range which helps to capture every magical moment with classic Leica quality.

Xiaomi 13T Series delivers two original Leica photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look and Leica Vibrant Look, providing highly striking imagery possibilities with natural color reproduction, strong contrast and shadow definition along with the classic Leica image aesthetics. Six Leica filters reveal legendary homages of Leica imagery, including the latest Leica Sepia and Leica Blue adapted from LeicaM-Typ240 Film Mode. Adding to a user’s creative options, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T offer four new Leica watermarks, providing greater choice for photo compositions and frame sizes.

Xiaomi 13T series also features Custom photographic styles function under Pro mode that firstly applied on Xiaomi 13 Ultra, allowing users to adjust Tone, Tonality and Texture at the pre-set stage, retaining more details and colors for post-processing. Preferred pre-sets can also be saved for distinctively personal photographic styles.

Featuring Xiaomi ProFocus technology, Xiaomi 13T Series allows photographers to capture unmissable action with incredible detail, from stunning close-up photographs of fast-moving subjects such as dogs and birds, to fascinating images of people and places.

Take video-shooting to stunning new levels

With Xiaomi 13T Pro, your videography dreams become reality. Immerse yourself in the world of 10-bit LOG 4:2:0 H.265 video recording, offering you never before seen control of color and detail. The pre-installed Rec.709 LUT adds a touch of professional magic to your videos, rendering them with unparalleled color accuracy and visual depth.

Personalization always takes center stage for Xiaomi smart devices, and Xiaomi 13T Pro also designed to offer you the freedom to express your unique vision. Import your favorite LUT style to the device and infuse your video with your signature flair. In addition to this, Xiaomi 13 Pro brings 8K video shooting capability to ensure every scene, every nuance, every detail of your videography is immortalized with theater-screening quality. The 50MP wide angle camera support both OIS and EIS, ensuring your videos remain rock-steady even in the midst of the movement.

Xiaomi 13T rear cameras support 4K video recording at all focal lengths, along with fast and efficient editing. Enter the Pro mode of the Video editor feature in Xiaomi Gallery application enables captions and additional soundtracks to be easily edited as separate tracks, ideal for creating short videos for social media platforms or a personal vlog.

Dive into a breathtaking visual and audio experience

Delivering new levels of clarity and vibrant colors, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T elevate the viewing experience thanks to a 6.67″ CrystalRes Display that supports up to 144Hz refresh rate1 and 1.5K (2712 x 1220) resolution. Xiaomi 13T Series uses a 1200nits high brightness display which features a peak brightness of up to 2600nits.2 Additionally, it offers 100% DCI-P3 coverage3 with support for 68 billion colors, providing end-to-end HDR10+ compatibility. This enhances the contrast between dark and bright parts of images, restores the true texture of details, and provides greater balancing of color saturation, enabling content creators to create stunning professional visual content from selfies and portraits to attention-grabbing video and vlogs with impressively striking image quality. And, when it’s time to sit back and view the latest social media video or movie, Xiaomi 13T Series supports Dolby Atoms® with built-in dual speakers, for full immersion in their favorite content.

Users of the two devices are entitled to experience 100GB Google One cloud storage for 6 months trial, and 3 months of YouTube Premium with ad-free access to YouTube and YouTube Music app.4

Stellar performance with elevated overall experience

Both Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature wide-ranging power efficiency enhancements and lasting battery life, enabling users to enjoy a faster and more efficient smartphone experience.

Xiaomi 13T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset with a fast Octa-core CPU, delivering speeds of up to 3.35GHz. It also has a built-in Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU that improves image processing, so gaming experiences are smooth and free from worries about battery life. Xiaomi 13T is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra, built for superb power efficiency using the latest TSMC 4nm process enabling improvements in both CPU and GPU performance. Thermal dissipation on Xiaomi 13T Series is improved with a 5000mm(2) VC stainless steel soaking plate, ensuring the phones remain cool.

“MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ in the Xiaomi 13T Pro brings flagship device performance and outstanding power efficiency, and the MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra in the Xiaomi 13T enhances the premium smartphone experience,” said JC Hsu, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless communications business unit at MediaTek. “We continue to raise the bar for premium and flagship devices through providing the ultimate performance in gaming, imaging, AI, and connectivity, ensuring consumers get the most out of their smartphones for longer.“

Xiaomi 13T Pro supports Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge, which enables a 100% charge in just 19 minutes.2 Both devices have fast-charging option with Xiaomi 13T Pro achieving 36% and Xiaomi 13T 21% charge in just 5 minutes.2

Developed with ISP (Internal Shortage Precaution), SOA (Safety Operating Area), DTPT (Dynamic Turbo Power Technology) technologies, Xiaomi 13T Series ensures safe usage of the large 5000mAh (typ) battery.

Contemporary on-trend styling with proven IP68 water and dust resistance5

Showcasing the classic design language of Xiaomi 13 Series, Xiaomi 13T Pro and Xiaomi 13T are available in three color options: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green and Black. The back panel of the Alpine Blue model features premium Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather with a soft and delicate texture that is super comfortable to hold and handle. In contrast, the Meadow Green and Black models have a glossy glass back panel that adds a sleek touch of luxury. Both smartphones are tough and their IP68 ratings mean they are water and dust resistant.5 These attractive yet durable smartphones can be used with confidence to capture, view and immerse yourself in every thrilling life moment.

Xiaomi 13T Pro Xiaomi 13T Design · Dimensions: – Meadow Green, Black: 162.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.49mm2 – Alpine Blue: 162.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.62mm2 · Weight: – Meadow Green, Black: 206g2 – Alpine Blue: 200g2 · Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather|Glass back · Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 front · IP685 · Colors: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, Black · Dimensions: – Meadow Green, Black: 162.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.49mm2 – Alpine Blue: 162.2mm x 75.7mm x 8.62mm2 · Weight: – Meadow Green, Black: 197g2 – Alpine Blue: 193g2 · Xiaomi BioComfort vegan leather|Glass back · Corning®️ Gorilla®️ Glass 5 front · IP685 · Colors: Alpine Blue, Meadow Green, Black Camera · LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON 1:1.9-2.2/15-50mm ASPH. · 24mm Leica main camera – 50MP wide angle camera – 1/1.28″ sensor size – 1.22μm pixel size, 2.44μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel – f/1.9, 7P aspherical lens, OIS – Supports HDR10+ video recording for up to 4K at 30fps – Supports 8K video recording at 24fps – 10-bit LOG video recording, supports LUT import · 50mm Leica telephoto camera – 50MP – f/1.9, 5P aspherical lens · 15mm Leica ultra-wide camera – 12MP – f/2.2, 5P aspherical lens · Two Leica photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look & Leica Vibrant Look · Leica custom photographic styles · Master-lens system: 35mm Documentary lens, 50mm Swirly bokeh lens, 90mm Soft focus lens · Xiaomi ProFocus · Night mode · 20MP front camera – f/2.2, 5P aspherical lens – Night mode – Portrait mode – HDR · LEICA VARIO-SUMMICRON 1:1.9-2.2/15-50mm ASPH. · 24mm Leica main camera – 50MP wide angle camera – 1/1.28″ sensor size – 1.22μm pixel size, 2.44μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel – f/1.9, 7P aspherical lens, OIS – Supports HDR10+ video recording for up to 4K at 30fps · 50mm Leica telephoto camera – 50MP – f/1.9, 5P aspherical lens · 15mm Leica ultra-wide camera – 12MP – f/2.2, 5P aspherical lens · Two Leica photographic styles: Leica Authentic Look & Leica Vibrant Look · Leica custom photographic styles · Master-lens system: 35mm Documentary lens, 50mm Swirly bokeh lens, 90mm Soft focus lens · Xiaomi ProFocus · Night mode · 20MP front camera – f/2.2, 5P aspherical lens – Night mode – Portrait mode · – HDR Display · Up to 144Hz FHD+ 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display1 – 20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446 ppi – AdaptiveSync6, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate7 – Brightness: HBM 1200 nits (typ), 2600 nits (peak)2 – DCI-P3 color gamut3 – 68 billion colors · Pro HDR display · Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ · Adaptive reading mode · Up to 2880Hz PWM dimming · Up to 144Hz FHD+ 6.67″ CrystalRes AMOLED display1 – 20:9, 2712 x 1220, 446 ppi – AdaptiveSync6, up to 480Hz touch sampling rate7 – Brightness: HBM 1200 nits (typ), 2600 nits (peak)2 – DCI-P3 color gamut3 – 68 billion colors · Pro HDR display · Dolby Vision®, HDR10+ · Adaptive reading mode · Up to 2880Hz PWM dimming Performance · MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ – 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process – Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU · LPDDR5X RAM + UFS 4.0 storage – 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 1TB8 · MIUI 14 based on Android 13 · MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra – 4nm power-efficient manufacturing process – Arm Mali-G610 GPU · LPDDR5 RAM + UFS 3.1 storage – 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB8 · MIUI 14 based on Android 13 Battery & Charging · 5000mAh (typ) battery · Xiaomi 120W HyperCharge · 5000mAh (typ) battery · 67W turbo charging Audio · Dual speakers · Dolby Atmos® · Dual speakers · Dolby Atmos® Connectivity · Dual SIM9 · Wi-Fi 7 capability10 · Supports NFC11 · BLUETOOTH® 5.4 · 5G: Supports NSA + SA · Bands: – 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/75/77/78 – 4G: LTE FDD B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/25/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: B38/39/40/41/42/48 – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz · Dual SIM9 · Wi-Fi 6 capability10 · Supports NFC11 · BLUETOOTH® 5.4 · 5G: Supports NSA + SA · Bands: – 5G: n1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78 – 4G: LTE FDD B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 – 4G: LTE TDD: B38/40/41 – 3G: WCDMA: 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 – 2G: GSM: 850 900 1800 1900 MHz

1 The screen supports a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen refresh rate may be slightly different under different application interfaces and game image quality. Please refer to the actual experience.

2 Data tested in Xiaomi Internal Labs, actual results may vary. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product. 19 mins to 100% tested under boost mode.

3 100% DCI-P3 coverage may vary according to the brightness of your display.

4 This offer is exclusively available to new users and is subject to applicable terms and conditions. You have the flexibility to cancel at any time.

5 The device is certified to be water and dust resistant exclusively under specific laboratory conditions not corresponding to normal use conditions. The warranty does not cover liquid damage caused by conditions other than test conditions. Ingress protection might deteriorate due to wear and tear, physical damage and/or disassembly needed for repair. For more information, please see Xiaomi official website.

6 AdaptiveSync supports to switch between 30/60/90/120/144Hz.

7 Touch sampling rate may vary according to the content on your display.

8 Available storage and RAM are less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software pre-installed on the device.

9 Use of eSIM requires a wireless service plan. This service plan may be subject to certain restrictions of use on switching service providers and roaming (even after contract expiration). eSIM availability may vary depending on country/region and carrier. For more details, please contact your carrier for more information.

10 Wi-Fi 7/ Wi-Fi 6 capability may vary based on regional availability and local network support. Wi-Fi connectivity (including Wi-Fi frequency bands, Wi-Fi standards and other features as ratified in IEEE Standard 802.11 specifications) may vary based on regional availability and local network support. The function may be added via OTA when and where applicable.

11 NFC availability may vary between markets.

12 Color availability may vary between markets.

13 Actual features and functions may vary by region.

About Xiaomi Corporation

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of “Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users’ hearts”, Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world’s leading smartphone companies. According to Canalys, the company’s market share in terms of smartphone shipments ranked No.3 globally in the first quarter of 2023. The company has also established the world’s leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 618 million smart devices connected to its platform as of March 31, 2023, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2022, the company made the Fortune Global 500 list for the fourth time, ranking #266, up 72 places compared to 2021.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

For more information about Xiaomi as a company, please visit https://www.mi.com/global/discover/newsroom

