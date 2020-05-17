Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to feature bigger screen, launch soon

Xiaomi was one of the first brands to enter the product segment of fitness bands and now the company will be taking it further by launching the next generation of Mi Band 5. The fitness band is expected to get some upgrades in places where it matters the most. For now, there’s not much detail going around about the gadget but an important aspect of the Mi Band 5 has been leaked.

According to a report from Gizmochina, the Mi Band 5 has been certified in Taiwan. Because this particular listing doesn’t mention the features or any specifications, it is hard to know what to expect. However, the display size has been disclosed at 1.2-inches.

When compared to the existing model of the Mi Band 4 the screen size is considerably bigger. The current gen device gets a 0.95-inch OLED display.

Rest of the details are still hidden away for now by Xiaomi might unveil the device soon if it has already been certified in a few markets. The device should launch in India shortly after it is unveiled globally.

Apart from the usual gadgets the company offers, Xiaomi India is also preparing to take on the smart home market. The company is expecting the Covid-19 pandemic to increase the demand in smart home devices.

Xiaomi has launched a robotic vacuum cleaner in the Indian market and is planning to start shipping the gadget in September.

Xiaomi had started taking orders from potential buyers for ‘Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P’ through its crowdfunding platform. It has placed 10,000 units on offer (starting April 17) and has met about 25% of that target so far. Usually, if the target number of units isn’t met, Xiaomi does not ship the product and refunds the amount paid by the buyer.

