Xiaomi opens First Authorised Store in Cape Town, Second in SA

Advertisements







Read Time:5 Minute, 34 Second

Xiaomi Corporation, a global consumer electronics, and smart manufacturing company, officially opened its first authorised store in Cape Town today, which became the second Xiaomi store to be opened in South Africa in less than two months.

Located at Shop 82 on the lower level of Canal Walk Shopping Centre, the third-largest shopping centre in Africa, the store will be Capetonian’s gateway to affordable, quality smartphones and smart home products. Xiaomi fans can also bring their devices needing repairs to the store to start the process.

The opening of the second store in South Africa is a testament to Xiaomi’s growth in the market and aims to bring Xiaomi fans even closer to the brand – driven by its guiding principle of putting its fans at the heart of everything it does. It also demonstrates how much Xiaomi values its South African fans and their needs and wants.

What to look out for at the official store opening?

On launch day, 16 December, Xiaomi fans can get a whopping 50% off select items and a free Mi Smart Band 5, valued at R699 (recommended retail price), with any smartphone purchased in-store (valid while stocks last and T&C’s apply). That’s not all, there’s also 10% off other select products on launch day.

All of these specials are for one day only – on the official launch day of 16 December.

If fans are unable to visit the store on launch day, there is still the chance to get holiday specials running throughout December. Fans are encouraged to continuously visit the store for deals, as well as follow Xiaomi South Africa’s social media pages for updates on special offers, promotions, and competitions.

Bringing top value and more choice to fans

Xiaomi is bringing its South African fans a wide array of choice of products to make their lives more convenient and easier. These include the Redmi Note 11 Series devices (Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11 Pro), Redmi 10 Series devices (Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C and Redmi 10 2022), Xiaomi 12T Series devices (Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 12T), and Xiaomi 12 Series devices (Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Lite), which were all launched in the country this year. These remarkable devices come with stronger specs and features, and bring powerful upgrades to their camera systems, charging speeds, displays – making excellent smartphone performance more accessible than ever.

Redmi Note 11 Series: Flagship-level technologies

Redmi Note 11 Series features a 108MP primary sensor in its camera setup, which allows people to capture and share moments of their life in high resolution and true-to-life details.

Redmi Note 11 Series enhances the screen experience with smoother animations and lag-free transitions and it also registers more precise finger touches. The series is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 67W fast charging, meaning less time plugged in and more time enjoying what you love most.

Redmi 10 Series: Surprising technologies at affordable prices

Making exceptional performance available to more and more people, the affordable prices of the Redmi 10 Series devices make them popular and competitive in the South African market.

The price of Redmi 10A starts from R2,299 (RRP). Redmi 10C is R3,299 (RRP), while Redmi 10 2022 is R3,999 (RRP).

Redmi 10A is dedicated to bringing consumers a well-rounded user experience at an affordable price, and it offers a large 6.53″ HD+ display to provide a better experience for watching videos as well as browsing content. The device also features a rear fingerprint sensor to make it more convenient to unlock. It comes with a 13MP main camera, as well as a 2MP depth camera.

Redmi 10C delivers professional-level photography in a fun-sized phone, making the most of your memories with its high-resolution 50MP camera that’s perfect for capturing those unforgettable moments. It is equipped with a large 6.71″ display, which is rare in its price segment.

Redmi 10C is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 processor to deliver efficient and powerful performance while conserving power. In addition, Redmi 10C gives you a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts you through the day, allowing you to stay powered up while on the go.

Advertisements





Advertisements





Redmi 10 2022 has a 50MP AI quad-camera packed with smooth viewing along with a 90Hz 6.5″ FHD+ DotDisplay, which lowers power consumption and extends battery life by adjusting the refresh rate based on the content being viewed.

It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, which offers smooth day-to-day usage with an octa-core CPU. There’s also a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery that provides enough power to last a full day.

Xiaomi 12T Series: Make Moments Mega with a 200MP imaging system

The flagship Xiaomi 12T Series boasts several stunning features, including the revolutionary 200MP main camera.

Xiaomi 12T Pro steals the spotlight with this feature, which offers a supreme smartphone camera resolution, giving users the ultimate in flagship photography.

The three major benefits for Xiaomi 12T Pro users are unprecedented image clarity, low-light capabilities, and quick focus. The 200MP main camera offers an industry-leading smartphone camera resolution, and users can capture crystal-clear photos with fine details at any moment.

Both Xiaomi 12T Series devices boast 120W HyperCharge and a long-lasting battery, so users can enjoy up to 13.5 hours of screen time – all they need is 19 minutes to charge them up.

Driven by powerful chipsets in the Snapdragon® 8+ Gen 1 for the Xiaomi 12T Pro and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Ultra for Xiaomi 12T, both devices offer effortless peak performance and leading efficiency.

Xiaomi 12 Series: Flagship smartphones for the photo enthusiasts

Designed with the professional in mind, and featuring Qualcomm’s mobile platform – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Xiaomi 12 sets the bar for next-generation computing with a cutting-edge 4nm technology process.

Other standout features of this device are a 50MP Pro-grade main camera, 120Hz AMOLED display, dual speakers with SOUND by Harman Kardon, and 67W wired and 50W wireless turbo charging. This equates to 87% charged battery in just 30 minutes, and a full charge from flat takes around 46 minutes.

Xiaomi 12 Lite is a must-have device for any true photography enthusiast. Boasting a studio-level triple camera setup, Xiaomi 12 Lite features a 108MP main camera and a 32MP front camera. With a sleek 7.29mm thin design and weighing a mere 173g, Xiaomi 12 Lite offers an incredibly comfortable in-hand grip.

Flagship-level 5G performance, 67W turbo charging, and a 6.55” AMOLED display add to the impressiveness of this smartphone.



Post Views: 34