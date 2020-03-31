Xiaomi pledges ₹15 crore for Covid-19 fight

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi has pledged ₹15 crore for the fight against Covid-19 outbreak. The company will donate ₹10 crore to the Prime Ministers’ relief fund and various Chief Ministers’ relief funds.

Further, the company will donate lakhs of face masks and protective suits to hospitals across various States, Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said in an open letter to employees and partners.

“We have partnered with Give India on Mi.com to raise ₹1 crore to make available hygiene kits for 20,000 families who don’t have access to soaps, sanitisers and masks. We request all our Mi Fans and partners to donate for the cause. We are also partnering with several other NGOs to extend support to daily wage workers, migrants and stray animals,” said Jain,.

He also requested over 1,000 Xiaomi employees and all its partners to donate to the cause directly through the PM relief fund, CM relief funds.