Xiaomi, Realme Smartphone Launches Postponed Due to COVID-19 India Lockdown

Smartphone makers Xiaomi and Realme on Wednesday said they have postponed launches of their upcoming smartphones in India owing to the nationwide 21-day lockdown. Realme postponed the launch of Narzo series which was previously scheduled for launch in India on March 26, while Xiaomi extended the launch of Mi 10 which was scheduled on March 31.

“With respect to the announcement made by our Prime Minister on March 24, we have decided to suspend all upcoming launches including #realmeNarzo series. Time for us to focus on our family and ourselves. Stay at home, stay safe and cooperate with local authorities,” tweeted Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth.

Sheth announced that operations at Realme’s ‘Make in India’ facility will be temporarily stopped until further notice from the government. Vivo has also rescheduled the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone — Vivo V19 that will come with a dual-camera punch-hole and quad-camera system.

The nationwide lockdown has led to many usual services being either cancelled or postponed. As the ongoing coronavirus pandemic spreads further, the Indian government has issued a strict advisory, shutting down all non-essential services in a bid to stop the COVID-19 virus from stage III community transmission.