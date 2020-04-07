Xiaomi rolls out PatchWall 3.0 for Mi TV users

Xiaomi on Monday announced the release of PatchWall 3.0, the latest version of its PatchWall software for its Mi TV.

According to the Chinese brand, the new update features integration with Disney+ Hotstar and addition of new content partners along with other UI enhancements.

PatchWall will offer video content to users in over 13 languages categorised over 9 categories.

What’s new

As for UI, the brand has added the Mi Lanting Pro font which was introduced in MIUI 11 to PatchWall 3.0. Apart from this, the zero-screen in PatchWall 3.0 will place content higher than the input tab and also enables horizontal scrolling through different lists.

Partnership with Disney+ Hotstar

Xiaomi has partnered with the recently rebranded OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar for a dedicated sports channel in PatchWall 3.0 for its smart TV. The channel contains content related to ongoing tournaments spanning across different sports such as Kabaddi, Tennis, Cricket, etc.

With has also added two more content partners including Docubay and Lattu Kids to its PatchWall 3.0. Docubay will stream international documentaries across various topics. Lattu Kids contains “over 1500 hours worth” of content for children.

PatchWall 3.0 has been rolled out on Mi TVs with the latest software update from April 6 to Mi TV 4A, Mi TV 4C Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4 Pro, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4X Pro.