Xilica and Exertis Almo Announce Strategic Distribution Agreement for United States

TORONTO, June 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, and Exertis Almo, the largest and most specialized value-added North American AV distributor, have today announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement for the United States. As part of this agreement, Exertis Almo will take over the Xilica direct-to-system integrator sales channel in the US and serve as the exclusive distribution partner of Xilica for all US-based resellers.

Together, Exertis Almo and Xilica will bring together award-winning room audio solutions for the enterprise, education and government markets, with complimentary brands including Barco ClickShare, Sennheiser and Lumens, enabling resellers to offer simple-to-deploy, powerful-to-use systems for the modern collaboration space. Alongside the full range of Xilica products, available from stock, Exertis Almo offers pre-made bundles incorporating Xilica and its vendor partners — simplifying the selection of AV systems for every size of space.

Additionally, for the first time in the US market, the Xilica x Sennheiser Room Kits will be available for resellers to purchase through Exertis Almo. Offering a high-performance audio solution for hybrid work and learning, and incorporating the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2, these Room Kits enable plug-and-play conferencing in the medium and large space that supports easy voice-based camera tracking, voice lift functionality, pre-validation for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex, and end-to-end Category cable deployment, with PoE and in-ceiling installation.

“Partnering with Exertis Almo is a significant milestone in our strategy to grow market share in the United States,” said James Knight, CEO, Xilica. “We worked carefully to build an alliance that will enable scale in the US market and replicate the success we are seeing in other regions. Exertis Almo’s sizeable and highly trained sales force, market-leading logistics and credit capabilities, and strong in-house marketing team give Xilica significantly expanded reach to serve customers in the enterprise, education and government markets.”

Resellers will now benefit from the services of Exertis Almo ECC (Engineering, CAD, Control), a professional services offering incorporating system programming, installation and commissioning — enabling integrators to offer Xilica solutions with no learning curve, anywhere in the United States, and scale their business with on-demand labor. Additionally, Xilica will continue to provide direct technical support, application engineering and warranty coverage to its reseller channel, giving system integrators a market-leading level of service.

According to Rob Ziv, VP Business Development, Exertis Almo. “Xilica’s range of audio collaboration solutions for the medium and large space is innovative, in-demand and a significant value-add for resellers looking for a simpler, faster way to achieve pro AV-grade performance in the hybrid world. We look forward to sharing these solutions with our partners.”

The partnership between Xilica and Exertis Almo is effective immediately, and representatives from both organizations will be on the Exertis Almo booth (#1315) at the InfoComm Show, June 14-16, 2023, in Orlando, Florida, to answer questions.

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica’s solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica’s solutions, visit www.xilica.com .

About Exertis Almo

Exertis Almo is the largest value-added North American Professional AV distributor offering its reseller partners the most expansive range of products, managed services, technical support and training to drive business growth and generate profits. Formed in 2022 following Exertis’ acquisition of Almo Corporation, Exertis Almo harnesses the combined sales, service, marketing and subject matter expertise of Almo Professional A/V and Exertis Pro AV to deliver customized business development strategies, programs and educational events that enable partners to thrive. With a highly-accomplished joint leadership team, more than 250 employees, 12 distribution facilities, and 2.7 million square feet of warehousing space, Exertis Almo provides the specialization and resources its partners need while maintaining the personal distribution approach they expect. For more information about Exertis Almo, go to www.exertisalmo.com.

