XM HoldCo welcomes AIOX Apex Angel Fund as a new majority shareholder and strategic partner for its next phase of international growth

SINGAPORE, HONG KONG and TAIPEI, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — XM HoldCo Pte Ltd and its subsidiaries (collectively the “XM Group”) are pleased to announce that it has completed its latest round of fundraising, led by AIOX Apex Angel Fund (“AIOX”), together with some of its existing institutional shareholders including Heliconia Capital Management Pte Ltd and ICH Capital.

XM Group is a multiple award-winning producer of handcrafted, hand-painted luxury art collectibles. It is an established leading player in the global luxury collectibles industry that sells into the US, Europe, China, and Southeast Asian regions. As an official licensee of highly sought after Intellectual Property (IP) licenses, XM Studios has produced collectibles for some of the most recognisable brands in pop culture, including Marvel, DC, Transformers, and iconic Japanese characters such as Ultraman and Godzilla.

With XM Group’s growing portfolio of global IP licenses, it is well-positioned to capitalise on a surging global demand for luxury art collectibles. AIOX’s experience and knowledge in various areas such as blockchain and technology will also provide a holistic boost to XM Group. XM Group will work closely with AIOX and other strategic institutional shareholders to leverage its expertise and global network in digital technology and pop culture entertainment to accelerate XM Group’s growth and international expansion.

Marc Lin, Chairman of AIOX Apex Angel Fund, said: “We believe that XM Group has great potential in the global IP market. They have strong capabilities to bring handcrafted, hand-painted luxury art collectibles to greater heights and develop outstanding products for highly discerning customers and loyal collectors alike. Hence, it is our intention to invest long term in XM Group and offer our full support.”

Ben Ang, Co-founder and CEO of XM Studios, said, “We are excited and privileged to have AIOX by our side as majority shareholder and strategic partner of XM Group, to jointly accelerate the next stage of our company’s journey. Together, we embark on this transformative chapter fuelled by shared ambitions and infinite possibilities.”

About AIOX Apex Angel Fund

AIOX Apex Angel Fund is led and advised by international multi-disciplinary professionals, aiming to be the world’s most influential angel innovation fund. The team has decades of experience in managing corporation and public listing of corporates in various industries, including real estate, finance, manufacturing, blockchain, energy, biotechnology, marketing technology, sharing economy businesses, etc. AIOX is well-equipped in coaching and assisting new ventures in achieving accelerated growth for their businesses.

About XM HoldCo Pte Ltd

XM HoldCo Pte Ltd, together with one of its subsidiaries, XM Studios, is a Singapore-based global design studio specialising in the creation of handcrafted luxury art collectibles. XM Studios is recognised frequently by various international industry bodies as one of the best design houses in the pop culture collectibles space, having also scooped up numerous awards from community-led events such as the Statue Forum Awards. XM Studios is a recipient of Singapore’s Emerging Enterprise Award and was previously awarded ‘Product of the Year’ by Disney and ‘Most Innovative Product’ by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Current intellectual property licenses include Disney (Marvel, Mickey & Friends), Warner Bros. Discovery Consumer Products (DC: Batman, DC: Justice League, Looney Tunes, Wizarding World, Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, The Great Gatsby), Hasbro (G1 Transformers, Beast Wars), Toho (Godzilla), Tsuburaya (Ultraman), Top Cow and more.

For more information, please visit www.xm-studios.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/xm-holdco-welcomes-aiox-apex-angel-fund-as-a-new-majority-shareholder-and-strategic-partner-for-its-next-phase-of-international-growth-301880598.html

