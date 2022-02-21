Xoriant Establishes its Next State-of-the-Art Engineering Operations in Ahmedabad

Nurtures high growth momentum by forging a new relationship between talented Ahmedabad workforce and global technology projects for multi-fold business growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif., AHMEDABAD and MUMBAI, India, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xoriant, a Silicon Valley headquartered digital product engineering, software development and technology services firm, today announced the inauguration of a new delivery center in Ahmedabad – World’s First Indian Heritage City.

This is Xoriant’s eighth delivery center with engineering operations in India. Xoriant Ahmedabad will serve as a hub to deliver technology, engineering and IT services to its global customers. It opens the opportunities for talent from the State, to work on global engineering projects with next-generation technologies such as Digital Product Engineering, Cloud, Big Data and Analytics and IoT.

Bhavesh Ved, EVP of Delivery – Engineering, Xoriant, said, “Xoriant has expanded its global presence rapidly in the last few years. The decision to open a new Xoriant facility in Ahmedabad is part of our company’s ongoing commitment to who we are as a global company – an Employer of Choice and a Preferred Technology Partner for our customers. Xoriant Ahmedabad facility will enable us to ramp up talent acquisition across high-demand technology skillsets and engineering roles, with continuous focus on technology excellence and exceptional service delivery to a broad clientele of technology and enterprise customers.”

Narayanan Duraiswami, SVP of Operations & IT, said, “We are really happy to establish our eighth modern digital workspace in Ahmedabad. We chose Ahmedabad for its strategic location, culture, and untapped talent acumen. It aligned well with Xoriant’s core values and ideologies of commitment in fostering camaraderie, a collaborative culture, and excellence in delivery. At Xoriant Ahmedabad, we aim to expand our engineering DNA by bringing in talented individuals to excel at the cutting edge of critical technology and transformative business challenges while delivering maximum value to our customers.”

The address of Xoriant’s new delivery center in Ahmedabad is:

Xoriant Solutions Pvt Ltd,

A-201, WestGate Business Bay,

SG road, Makarba,

Ahmedabad – 380015,

Gujarat, India

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Silicon Valley headquartered product engineering, software development and technology services firm with offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For both technology companies and enterprises, from startups to the Fortune 100, we leverage our expertise in emerging technologies and our high-performing teams to deliver innovative solutions that accelerate time to market and keep our clients competitive.

Across all our technology focus areas – Digital Product Engineering, DevOps, Cloud, Infrastructure & Security, Big Data & Analytics, Data Management & Governance, Digital and IoT – every solution we develop benefits from our product engineering pedigree. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. Learn more at www.xoriant.com.

Media Contact:

Ritu Rungta

Email: Ritu.Rungta@xoriant.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

