XPC GF65 Thin by MSI Gaming Laptop (Intel Core i7-9750H, 32GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD, GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB, 15.6″ 144Hz FHD, Windows 10) Gamer Notebook Computer



Price: $1,199.00

(as of May 10,2021 05:41:22 UTC – Details)





*PROMOTION: Receive Exclusive Mystery Item w/ your purchase. Official MSI Gaming Partner 2020, We Ship Worldwide.

Product Specifications:

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) Multi-language

Display: 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Level 144Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel Display

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660Ti 6GB GDDR6

Processor: 9th Gen Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H Six Core (2.6GHz-4.5GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache, 45W)

Networking: QCA8171 (LAN), Intel 9560 Jefferson Peak (2×2 802.11 ac) (Wireless LAN) + Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A), HDMI (supports 4K@30Hz), RJ45 LAN, Headset AMP + Gold Flash jacks

Keyboard: Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key+ silver lining

Battery: 3 cell (51Wh) Li-Polymer

XOTICPC provides computers with custom upgraded configurations. If the computer has modifications as listed above, the manufacturer box is opened by our highly skilled technicians to hand assemble & match the specifications as listed. Our meticulous technicians rigorously review and test the system. If no modifications are listed, the item is unopened and untested. Defects & blemishes are significantly reduced by our in depth inspection & testing with an upgraded configuration.

Processor: 9th Gen Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-9750H 6 Cores (2.6GHz-4.5GHz, 12MB Intel Smart Cache, 45W)

Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 2666MHz | Hard Drive Capacity: 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (Read 2000MB/s, Write 1750MB/s)

Keyboard: Single backlight with Anti-Ghost key+ silver lining | Operating System: Microsoft Windows 10 (64-bit) Multi-language

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6G GDDR6 | Display: 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Level 144Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel

✔️ 32GB RAM + 1TB NVMe SSD Upgrades | 3-Year XPC Limited Warranty (View warranty section below for more details)





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

