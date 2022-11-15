Xponent Power Partners with Clean Energy Associates (CEA)

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Xponent™ Power, Inc. has engaged Clean Energy Associates (CEA) to enable the manufacturing of its Xpanse™ solar awning. The 2022 German Innovation Award winning Xpanse solar awning has received tremendous interest both from RV owners and OEMs and the company is in discussions with RV manufacturers for strategic partnerships. With this engagement, CEA expands its manufacturing services offerings, helping clean energy and e-mobility companies grow and navigate the key manufacturing challenges critical for their success.

“With a global footprint in over 60 countries worldwide, the CEA team brings deep expertise in the solar industry and strong relationships with a large list of suppliers and contract manufacturers in the space,” said Rohini Raghunathan, CEO and Founder of Xponent Power. “Xponent Power is thrilled to leverage CEA’s experience to accelerate the development of our supply chain and manufacturing partnerships to deliver our innovative solar awning as efficiently as possible.”

“We applaud Xponent Power for working to bring solar power in the form of clean energy generation to the RV industry,” said Mark Hagedorn, Vice President, Manufacturing Services at Clean Energy Associates. “We are excited to work together with the Xponent team to scale their manufacturing capabilities and navigate the solar supply chain.”

Xponent Power plans to begin volume shipments of its products to its US customers in 2023. The company will provide its solar awning along with complementary equipment and installation to its initial recreational vehicle customers.

About Xponent Power, Inc.

Xponent Power is a disruptive renewable energy company enabling widespread adoption of solar power in markets that cannot be served by traditional solar solutions.

Xponent Power’s versatile and patented technology platform is poised to disrupt the status quo in the solar industry and enable a wide range of additional sectors including recreational vehicles, military, emergency relief, and residential power. For more information, visit www.xponentpower.com

About Clean Energy Associates

CLEAN ENERGY ASSOCIATES (www.cleanenergyassociates.com) provides technical due diligence, engineering services and manufacturing strategy for solar PV, energy storage, and e-mobility clients around the globe, from downstream project developers and IPPs to upstream suppliers and manufacturers.

CEA’s team of 200+ professionals, including 115+ engineers, serve the solar PV and energy storage industries through our expertise in PV modules, racking, inverters, batteries and energy storage systems. Since 2008, CEA has reduced buyers’ risks and improved returns on investments via technical assurance and engineering services covering more than 145+ GW of solar PV and 15+ GWh of energy storage projects in 70+ countries.

