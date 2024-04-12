xTool & Makeblock Donate $90K Worth of Laser Machines for Autism Artistic Expression

IRWINDALE, Calif., April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In honor of World Autism Awareness Month, xTool, an industry-leading laser cutter and engraver brand, along with its parent company Makeblock, are initiating a program to bolster the artistic expression of those with autism. They’ve pledged to offer 50 machines at no cost to children, families, and organizations within the autism community. This gesture underscores their dedication to fostering positive change through creativity and innovation.

“Recognizing the unique challenges of individuals with autism, xTool has been harnessing the power of art to foster communication and bridge gaps. Our products enable autistic children to transform everyday items into artwork, using tools like laser engraving and screen printing. This not only nurtures their artistic passion but also boosts confidence and life skills,” said Jasen, CEO of xTool.

The donation traced back to early 2024 when xTool collaborated with Focus Comics’ free art camp for children on the autism spectrum, donating laser machines for them to experience creative joy. Seeing their happiness, xTool and Makeblock launched the “Hello” campaign during April’s Autism Awareness Month to extend these benefits. “Hello” encourages an inclusive environment, helping minorities connect through creativity.

The “Hello” campaign invites autistic individuals, families, communities, and institutions to apply on the xTool official website from April 2-30 for one of the following machines:

xTool S1 Enclosed Laser Cutter: A Class I safety-certified enclosed 40W diode laser machine with advanced safety features, allowing safe and creative exploration.

xTool Screen Printer: A pioneering product that combines laser engraving with traditional screen-printing technology, simplifying the process, and making it accessible for individuals with autism to express themselves through vibrant colors.

mBot Neo Coding Robot: Makeblock’s robot kits that empower individuals with autism to develop motor skills, analytical thinking, and teamwork through engaging building and coding activities.

xTool is committed to creating a world where individuals with autism can share their voices and unleash their potential. This initiative aligns with xTool’s commitment to spreading care, igniting inspiration, and enabling countless individuals to express themselves, overcome challenges, and discover achievements. Looking ahead, the brand pledges to continue its investment in making a difference, bringing the joy of creation to more people, and fostering an inclusive community where everyone can thrive.

