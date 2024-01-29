XTransfer Actively Expanding into ASEAN and South Asian Markets

Exploring Cooperation Opportunities with Local Enterprises

HONG KONG, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — XTransfer, World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, participated, as part of the Unicorn Community, in the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Davos. During the forum, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, attended various seminars and events focused on ASEAN and South Asian countries, engaging in in-depth discussions with political and business leaders to explore the company’s regional development and collaboration opportunities.

During the forum, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, attended the panel “A Conversation with Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Viet Nam“. Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed the commitment to driving Vietnam’s transformation and exploring new sources of economic growth. He emphasised the importance of digital transformation and called for investors to increase investment in priority areas such as innovation and high technology, including semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

Last year, XTransfer launched its international services and introduced itself in Vietnam by participating in the “VietBuild Home International Exhibition” in late December. During the event, XTransfer staff explained the convenience and advantages of the company’s cross-border payment services to the local SMEs, gaining attention and recognition from the Vietnamese businesses. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s focus on digital transformation aligns with XTransfer’s vision. XTransfer is committed to assisting local SMEs in their digital transformation, utilising the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to facilitate transformation in payment methods, customer acquisition, and customer management, helping local SMEs to keep pace with the times.

During the Forum, Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, was invited as a speaker at the “TradeTech’s Trillion-Dollar Promise” panel session and had a discussion together with the Prime Minister of Pakistan, H.E. Anwar Haq Kakar. Furthermore, XTransfer was invited to attend the “Pakistan Breakfast” hosted by Pakistan conglomerate Pathfinder, where Bill not only engaged in discussions with the Prime Minister of Pakistan but also explored cooperation opportunities with Virtual Remittance Gateway (VRG), the largest payment company in the country, strengthening the company’s confidence in developing the South Asian market.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, stated, “As an innovative unicorn enterprise, XTransfer aims to promote inclusive finance by leveraging technology to assist SMEs in emerging countries. Leveraging cutting-edge AI technology, XTransfer serves as a bridge connecting leading international banks like J.P. Morgan, Deutsche Bank and DBS Bank with SMEs, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations. In addition to solving the payment problem to Chinese suppliers, we also want to help emerging countries to collect and pay with different nations. We believe this will contribute to the development of local export industries, especially for SMEs engaged in foreign trade, thereby promoting local industry development and contributing to the economic growth.”

About XTransfer

XTransfer, World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in China’s major foreign trade cities such as Hong Kong, Shenzhen and the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, and Singapore. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 400,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China.

By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing small and medium enterprises to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021, and the company’s current valuation exceeds USD$1.3 billion, making it a unicorn. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

For more information: https://www.xtransfer.cn/ and https://www.xtransfer.com/

