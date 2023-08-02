Xuan Wu Cloud Attains the Highest CMMI Level 5 Certification in Global Software Domain

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Xuan Wu Cloud (2392.HK) announced that the company had successfully obtained the highest level of certification in the global software domain – CMMI Level 5 certification. This achievement signifies its position at the forefront of international standards in software development management, implementation and delivery services, and project management capabilities.

According to the information, CMMI, i.e. Capability Maturity Model Integration, was jointly developed in 1994 by the United States Department of Defense, the Software Engineering Institute under Carnegie Mellon University, and The National Defense Industrial Association. CMMI is divided into 5 levels, representing the maturity levels of software teams, with higher numbers indicating higher maturity levels. It is worth noting that CMMI level certification sets the highest standards for management maturity, and it is currently one of the most demanding and challenging qualifications in the international software industry. It is also the most prestigious certification for evaluating the standardization, normalization, and maturity of software enterprises, making it one of the most difficult certifications to obtain in the international software field.

Behind the successful attainment of this certification is Xuan Wu Cloud’s unwavering dedication to technological innovation and software product quality since its inception, demonstrating a consistent commitment to safety control and self-dependent innovation. Meanwhile, the company has developed its core strengths from multiple perspectives including product architecture, technical research and development, and domestic substitution.

As a high-tech enterprise, Xuan Wu Cloud places great emphasis on its research and development (R&D) and innovation capabilities. Currently, nearly 40% of the company’s workforce is dedicated to R&D, and its R&D investment has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 24.9% over the past three years. Moreover, Xuan Wu Cloud stands out as the only domestic CRM provider with a full stack of self-developed AI technology. In this context, the company has secured over 200 patents and software copyrights related to AI, data intelligence, and CRM. Recently, Xuan Wu Cloud unveiled the industry’s first innovative product application named “Intelligent FMCG Assistant” integrating AIGC with intelligent CRM. This represents the company continuously deploys cutting-edge technology applications in the digital economy era.

Additionally, in terms of security, many products and services of the company have obtained various domestic technology certifications, including the Ministry of Public Security’s Level 3 certification, Huawei Cloud Kunpeng technology certification, UOS Server Operating System V20 certification, and KylinOS Server Operating System V10 certification. Embracing the trend of domestic substitution, the company actively participates in the information technology application innovation (“ITAI”) market.

Based on continuous technological innovation in product development and in-depth industry expertise in the business domain, Xuan Wu Cloud has built a technological foundation that encompasses aPaaS (low-code development platform), cPaaS (cloud communication platform), AI (artificial intelligence), and DI (data intelligence) platforms. With its SaaS applications anchored on Marketing Cloud, Sales Cloud, and Service Cloud, the company continuously achieves the integration of PaaS and SaaS services and optimizes its business model, thereby providing customers with intelligent CRM products and services that cover all touchpoints, channels, and the entire lifecycle of customer interactions.

In the future, Xuan Wu Cloud will build upon its CMMI Level 5 certification to continuously improve software product quality and project delivery capabilities during the product development process. This commitment aims to provide customers with more sophisticated digital solutions and high-quality products and delivery services. Ultimately, Xuan Wu Cloud seeks to help more enterprises achieve digital and intelligent transformation and attain business success.

About Xuan Wu Cloud：

Xuan Wu Cloud Technology Holdings Co., Ltd. (referred to as Xuan Wu Cloud) is the largest intelligent CRM services provider and a pioneer in intelligent CRM industry in China. Founded in 2010, it currently has close to 900 employees and has 24 branches nationwide, and its business expands to 34 cities. Xuan Wu Cloud was listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on July 8, 2022, and its stock code is 2392.hk.

Xuan Wu Cloud is committed to providing intelligent CRM products and services based on cloud computing, communication, artificial intelligence, and data intelligence. The company takes PaaS and SaaS services as the overall business system, and leverage aPaaS (low code development platform), cPaaS (cloud communication platform), artificial intelligence, and data intelligence capabilities as the technical foundation. The company aims to empower customers in the financial, fast moving consumer goods (“FMCG”), public utility entities and government organisations (“Government-related”), and Technology, Media, Telecom (“TMT”) industries, with SaaS software services or PaaS services in the CRM fields of Sales Cloud, Marketing Cloud, and Service Cloud.

At present, Xuan Wu Cloud has served tens of thousands of large and medium-sized enterprises. After more a decade of cultivation in the industry, it has accumulated in-depth practical experiences, established a nation-wide marketing service network and a complete service value chain, building a “customer-centric ” intelligent CRM innovation service for enterprises.

