Yahoo Answers will be closing on May 4th 2021

Say goodbye to one of the most popular dinosaurs on the internet.

Yahoo today announced that its social Q&A platform, Yahoo Answers, will be closing on May 4th.

In addition to the shutdown, starting April 20, users will no longer be able to post questions or answers on the website.

Visit Yahoo Answers Now – What’s Not A Website You Already Visit Every Day? – and at the top of the page you will find a message explaining the sunset of the service.

“Yahoo Answers will shut down on May 4, 2021 (Eastern Time) and the Yahoo Answers website will be read-only on April 20, 2021 (Eastern Time),” the command prompt said. “No changes will be made to any other Yahoo properties or service or your Yahoo account. For more information on shutting down Yahoo Answers and downloading your data, please visit this help page.”

According to a Page linked in the announcement, the “read-only” version of Yahoo Answers will only be available between April 20th and May 4th. Then Yahoo Answers will completely cease to exist and will redirect users trying to access the main Yahoo!

Yahoo Answers was first launched in June 2005. The site frequently yielded internet comedy gold and was a source of funny memes due to the poorly worded questions and completely wrong answers. Probably the best example is user kavya’s 2006 post “How is Babby formed? How does a girl become distinctive?”

Today, the of Yahoo Answers is filled with conspiratorial questions about George Floyd’s death, Joe Biden’s presidency, and the Holocaust.

Before shutting down the website, users can download all of their Yahoo Answers data by going to . In short, you need to go to the Privacy Dashboard and Controls page while logged into your Yahoo account. Then, under the Download and View Your Yahoo Data section, click Download My Data. You will need to select the Yahoo Answers service and provide the email address where you would like to be notified that the archive is ready.

Once you have received your email, the Yahoo Answers information will be available on the Privacy Dashboard and Controls page. According to Yahoo, it can take up to 30 days for the data archive to be available for download.

“Your content must be requested before June 30, 2021,” says Yahoo.

According to Yahoo Answers has sent an additional note to active members of the Yahoo Answers community explaining the shutdown.

“We started Yahoo Answers 16 years ago to help people around the world connect and share information,” began Yahoo! “With you and millions of other users, we’ve created the best place on the Internet to ask and answer questions on a variety of topics, creating a community of global knowledge sharing. We couldn’t have been more proud of what we’ve achieved together, but We will be in touch today to inform you that we have decided to close Yahoo Answers on May 4, 2021. “

“While Yahoo Answers was once an important part of Yahoo’s products and services, it has become less popular over the years as the needs of our members have changed,” it said. “To this end, we have decided to move our resources away from Yahoo Answers to focus on products that will better serve our members and fulfill Yahoo’s promise to deliver trusted, premium content.”

Yahoo also provided an email address – – To users who want to leave feedback on the company’s decision. (Verizon Yahoo, in for nearly $ 5 billion.)

So, goodbye, Yahoo Answers, a relic of the old internet. May the fourth be with you.