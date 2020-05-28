Yahoo India | News, Finance, Cricket, Lifestyle and Entertainment

News

Yahoo News Canada

Desert locusts have invaded India’s Rajasthan region, threatening summer crops. Millions of locusts have been descending on the region since April, and have begun entering neighbouring states.An estimated 50,000 hectares have been engulfed by the locusts so far, a devastating amount of destruction in conjunction with the economic impact of COVID-19 on farming regions. Higher than normal temperatures have helped the locusts breed and spread at a faster rate than normal. This year’s infestation is the worst the country has seen since 1993.Local authorities have been using vehicle-mounted sprayers, pesticides and drones to combat the threat of the locusts on crops.