Yahoo India | News, Finance, Cricket, Lifestyle and Entertainment

Two years ago on the exact same day, Bollywood had witnessed a conventionally grand wedding of the industry’s fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor. Unlike other Bollywood stars, Sonam had chosen her hometown, to get married to the love of her life, a Delhi based entrepreneur, Anand Ahuja. Sonam and Anand redefine the norms of a modern husband-wife relationship, a proof of which is, as soon as Sonam had added her husband’s last name, ‘Ahuja’ to her name, Anand had also added his wife’s name to his name, making it Anand S Ahuja. Anand has definitely set the standards of a perfect husband, very high! (Recommended Read: Shilpa Shetty Kundra Bakes Peanut Butter Choco-Oat Cookies With Son, Viaan Raj Kundra)Sonam and Anand are celebrating two blissful years of togetherness and we couldn’t help but feel so happy for them. Together, they look like a match made in heaven, as if all forces in the universe were working towards their meeting and they didn’t rest until the work was done. You’ll know why when you’ll get to know about their first meeting, later! Scroll down to check out how Sonam Kapoor’s mother, Sunita Kapoor wished her on her anniversary!On the day of her anniversary, on May 8, 2020, Sonam Kapoor’s mom, Sunita Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to wish her darling daughter a happy marriage anniversary. She shared two beautiful pictures of Sonam and her husband, Anand together, one of which was from a photoshoot and the other was a throwback from Sonam’s mehendi ceremony. These pictures do remind us of a time when everything was blissful in the world. Anyway, Sunita Kapoor wrote a heartfelt note alongside the pictures which can be read as “Happy happy anniversary to my darling Sonam and Anand ..May you always be blessed and surrounded by all the love and happiness. We love you so much and miss you so much.” Take a look at the pictures here:Even the very loving father, Bollywood’s handsome hunk, Anil Kapoor also wished his darling daughter on her second marriage anniversary, by sharing a video of some precious moments of Sonam’s wedding ceremony. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to share a video filled with priceless moments from Sonam’s wedding. He captioned the video as “May you be blessed with all the love & happiness, just as we feel blessed to have you in our lives! Happy 2nd Anniversary @anandahuja & @sonamkapoor! To many more phenomenal years together!” Have a look at the video here: The ever doting husband, Anand Ahuja took no time to surprise the love of his life on their second anniversary and got her something she drooled over. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of Anand’s gift, which was a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. She thanked Anand for such a thoughtful gift and wrote, “@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much.” atop it. (You May Also Like: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor’s Unseen Pic From A Family Wedding Shows Their Bond)Sonam and Anand’s love story is one of those where destiny had it all planned for them, and it’s so surreal it almost feels like a movie. In an interview with the Filmfare, Sonam had revealed how her friends had tricked her into meeting Anand’s best friend, and how it had unfurled further. In her words, “My friends were trying to set me up with Anand’s best friend. That’s how I met him. The first time I met Anand was while I was busy with the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). One evening my friends conned me into visiting a bar at the Taj. I went there quite irritated. When I reached there, I realised my friends had called these two-three boys whom I had no interest in meeting. I was like, ‘I don’t want to date anybody. I don’t believe in marriage and all this nonsense’. I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and nice guy. But he reminded me too much of my brother Harsh (Kapoor). I was like, ‘Dude, he’s Harsh. I’m not going to date this guy.” And needless to say, the rest is history! (Also Read: Mahhi Vij Shares Glimpses Of Her Daughter, Tara Jay Bhanushali’s First Pool Party With Her Siblings)Here’s wishing Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand S Ahuja a happy marriage anniversary! Images courtesy: Instagram