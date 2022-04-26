Yalla Group Releases Inaugural ESG Report

DUBAI, UAE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company’s 2021 performance and future goals across four major areas, including governance, environment, trust, and social factors, highlighting its corporate vision beyond financial achievements.

“As we continue to advance our vision of building MENA’s largest destination for online social networking and entertainment, we appreciate more than ever that our responsibility as a conscientious corporate citizen does not stop at generating financial profits for our shareholders. We must also prioritize sustainable operations and strive to create shared value for all of our stakeholders,” said Mr. Yang Tao, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Yalla. “We firmly believe that sustainability is an important consideration in our future development. By reflecting on our ESG performance over the past year, we aim to develop a holistic understanding of sustainability within the framework of our business, enabling us to set meaningful targets going forward and increase our positive impact on society.”

“As a company deeply rooted in MENA’s culture and tradition, we feel a profound obligation to create significant socio-economic value for the region, and we are certain that our ESG strategy will help us fulfill that goal,” commented Mr. Saifi Ismail, President of Yalla. “2022 is a year full of promise and potential. In the new year and beyond, we remain fully committed to maintaining our position as MENA’s leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform while further delivering on our commitment to a sustainable future.”

To view the report in full, please visit: https://ir.yallatech.ae/esg

About Yalla Group Limited

Yalla Group Limited is the largest voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and Northern Africa (MENA). The Company operates two flagship mobile applications, Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform, and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application featuring online versions of board games, popular in MENA, with in-game voice chat and localized Majlis functionality. Building on the success of Yalla and Yalla Ludo, the Company has expanded its content, creating a regionally-focused, integrated ecosystem dedicated to fulfilling MENA users’ evolving online social networking and entertainment needs. The ecosystem includes YallaChat, an IM product tailored for Arabic users; WAHA, a social networking product designed for the metaverse; and games such as Yalla Baloot and 101 Okey Yalla, developed to sustain vibrant local gaming communities in the region. Yalla is also actively exploring outside of MENA, having launched Yalla Parchis, a Ludo game designed for the South American markets. Yalla’s mobile applications deliver a seamless experience that fosters a sense of loyalty and belonging, establishing highly devoted and engaged user communities through close attention to detail and localized appeal that profoundly resonates with its users. In addition, through its holding subsidiary, Yalla Games, the Company has expanded its capabilities in mid-core and hard-core game distribution in the MENA region, leveraging its local expertise to bring exciting new content to its users.

